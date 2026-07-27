Ole Miss Gets Experienced Arm Back for 2027

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss finally caught a break in what had been a rough MLB Draft for its pitching staff.

JP Robertson isn’t signing with the San Francisco Giants, which means he’ll be back in Oxford for 2027.

Considering the Rebels had eight players drafted and seven of them were pitchers, getting even one arm back is no small thing.

Robertson was the Giants’ 20th‑round pick, but he’s listed as “will not sign” on their draft tracker and doesn’t appear on their transaction page. So, unless something unexpected happens, he’ll return as one of the more experienced pitchers on the roster.

And Ole Miss needs that experience.

Robertson made 22 appearances last season, finishing 5‑2 with a 4.34 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 37.1 innings. He became one of the steadier bullpen pieces down the stretch and even made his first career start late in the year. Now he’ll slide back into a staff that suddenly looks a lot thinner than it did a month ago.

He won’t be alone, though. Hunter Elliott is also returning after withdrawing from the MLB Draft. Elliott threw 85 innings last season, posting a 5.40 ERA with 100‑plus strikeouts and 46 walks. His year was uneven, but he remains one of the most seasoned arms in the SEC and gives Ole Miss a legitimate anchor for the weekend rotation.

Walker Hooks is back as well. He logged 41 innings in 2026, finishing with a 4.98 ERA and 52 strikeouts. Hooks took on a bigger role as the season went on and should be in the mix for either a rotation spot or high‑leverage innings.

None of this erases the fact that Ole Miss lost a lot of pitching to the draft. But getting Robertson back gives the Rebels a proven arm, a familiar face and a little stability at a time when they need all three.

It’s not a full solution, but it’s a meaningful start — and one Ole Miss will gladly take.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, Nashville6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 12vs Charlotte6:45 PM, ESPN2/SECN
Sat, Sep 19LSU6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaTBD
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 28vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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