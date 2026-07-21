Taylor Rabe, Cade Townsend Officially Sign Professional Contracts

Ole Miss had seven pitchers drafted in the MLB First-Year Player Draft earlier this month and that left a lot of questions about who would and wouldn’t be returning.

Two obvious choices for the not returning category were the Rebels’ two highest drafted pitchers, Taylor Rabe and Cade Townsend. When they were picked in the first round of the draft, it was assumed both would be starting their professional careers.

That expected next step is official. The two highest draft picks from Oxford have signed their pro contracts, closing the door on any chance of a surprise return and opening the door to the next phase of their careers.

Taylor Rabe is headed to Kansas City with pen on paper. The former Ole Miss right-hander signed with the Royals for around $3.2 million after being selected with the 30th overall pick.

Taylor Rabe has a deal with the Royals for $3,197,500. The pitcher was the No. 30 overall pick in this year’s draft. The slot value for the 30th pick was $3,190,500. pic.twitter.com/dMZdGok9gy — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 20, 2026

Rabe started 11 games and appeared in 17 this season, but the real story was how he turned a strong spring into a full-on draft surge.

MLB scouts loved the arm strength. His fastball lived in the 95 to 100 range, and once that became consistent, his name shot up boards across the league. What looked like mid-round buzz in March turned into first-round reality by July.

Cade Townsend didn’t wait long either. The No. 23 overall pick has a deal with the Chicago Cubs worth $3.1 million. That comes in under the slot value of $3,947,600, but it still marks a major step for a pitcher who spent the entire year projected as one of the top arms in college baseball.

Cade Townsend has a deal with the Cubs for $3,100,000. The pitcher was the No. 23 overall pick in this year’s draft. The slot value for the 23rd pick was $3,947,600. pic.twitter.com/tOvKAmR4eD — Milb Central (@milb_central) July 20, 2026

Both moves were expected. Neither pitcher was considered a real candidate to return to Oxford once their draft positions became clear.

But now it’s official.

Ole Miss loses two cornerstone arms, and two major league organizations gain pitchers they believe can move quickly.

The Rebels knew this day was coming. Now the paperwork says it’s here.