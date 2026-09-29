Rebels in the NFL: How former players fared in Week 3

Week 3 didn’t bring a ton of headline moments for former Ole Miss players, but it did offer a steady mix of production, close calls and a few standout performances across the league.
Tre Harris put together his best day yet for the Chargers, DK Metcalf found the end zone again, and several rookies continued to carve out early roles on defense and special teams. Others had quieter afternoons or were limited by game flow, but the overall picture stayed the same.
Ole Miss players are everywhere, and most of them are contributing.
Here’s how the former Rebels performed this weekend across the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons 35, Green Bay Packers 14
Falcons
Jared Ivey, LB
- No stats recorded. Played eight defensive snaps.
Baltimore Ravens 34, Dallas Cowboys 31
Ravens
Tavius Robinson, OLB
- 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass defended
Cowboys
Jonathan Mingo, WR
- No stats recorded. Played 13 offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.
Buffalo Bills 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16
Bills
Dawson Knox, TE
- 1 reception, 5 yards; 1 rush, 0 yards
Chargers
Tre Harris, WR
- 6 receptions, 76 yards
Deane Leonard, CB
- No stats recorded. Played 13 special teams snaps.
Cleveland Browns 21, Carolina Panthers 18
Browns
Sam Williams, DE
- 2 tackles (2 assists)
Panthers
Princely Umanmielen, LB
- 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack
Indianapolis Colts 19, Houston Texans 17
Colts
Tahj Chambers, LB
- No stats recorded. Played 19 special teams snaps.
Kapena Gushiken, S
- 1 tackle (1 solo)
Laquon Treadwell, WR
- 1 reception, 20 yards
Kansas City Chiefs 24, Miami Dolphins 10
Chiefs
Diego Pounds, OL
- Inactive
Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27
Steelers
DK Metcalf, WR
- 3 receptions, 31 yards, 1 touchdown
Jacksonville Jaguars 35, New England Patriots 6
Patriots
Ben Brown, OL
- Played 12 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.
San Francisco 49ers 36, Arizona Cardinals 30
49ers
Jordan Watkins, WR
- 2 receptions, 60 yards
Cardinals
Walter Nolen III, DT
- 1 tackle (1 assist), 1 quarterback hit
Jayden Williams, OL
- Played four offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.
Wydett Williams Jr., S
- 2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist) Football
Las Vegas Raiders 35, New Orleans Saints 27
Raiders
JJ Pegues, DT
- Inactive
Denver Broncos 30, Los Angeles Rams 26
Broncos
Evan Engram, TE
- 0 receptions, 0 yards on 2 targets
Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7
Eagles
Elijah Moore, WR
- No stats recorded. Played six offensive snaps.
Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos, CB, Washington Commanders
- A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots
- Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants
- De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers
- Laremy Tunsil, OT, Washington Commanders
Practice Squad
- Nick Broeker, OL, Buffalo Bills
- Chance Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles
- AJ Finley, S, Seattle Seahawks
- Deantre Prince, CB, Chicago Bears
- John Saunders Jr., S, New York Jets
- Trey Washington, S, Indianapolis Colts
- Harrison Wallace III, WR, Arizona Cardinals
- Antwane Wells Jr., WR, Atlanta Falcons