Rebels in the NFL: How former players fared in Week 3

Week 3 didn’t bring a ton of headline moments for former Ole Miss players, but it did offer a steady mix of production, close calls and a few standout performances across the league.

Tre Harris put together his best day yet for the Chargers, DK Metcalf found the end zone again, and several rookies continued to carve out early roles on defense and special teams. Others had quieter afternoons or were limited by game flow, but the overall picture stayed the same.

Ole Miss players are everywhere, and most of them are contributing.

Here’s how the former Rebels performed this weekend across the NFL.

Atlanta Falcons 35, Green Bay Packers 14

Falcons

Jared Ivey, LB

No stats recorded. Played eight defensive snaps.

Baltimore Ravens 34, Dallas Cowboys 31

Ravens

Tavius Robinson, OLB

2 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass defended

Cowboys

Jonathan Mingo, WR

No stats recorded. Played 13 offensive snaps and 10 special teams snaps.

Buffalo Bills 24, Los Angeles Chargers 16

Bills

Dawson Knox, TE

1 reception, 5 yards; 1 rush, 0 yards

Chargers

Tre Harris, WR

6 receptions, 76 yards

Deane Leonard, CB

No stats recorded. Played 13 special teams snaps.

Cleveland Browns 21, Carolina Panthers 18

Browns

Sam Williams, DE

2 tackles (2 assists)

Panthers

Princely Umanmielen, LB

3 tackles (2 solo), 1 sack

Indianapolis Colts 19, Houston Texans 17

Colts

Tahj Chambers, LB

No stats recorded. Played 19 special teams snaps.

Kapena Gushiken, S

1 tackle (1 solo)

Laquon Treadwell, WR

1 reception, 20 yards

Kansas City Chiefs 24, Miami Dolphins 10

Chiefs

Diego Pounds, OL

Inactive

Pittsburgh Steelers 30, Cincinnati Bengals 27

Steelers

DK Metcalf, WR

3 receptions, 31 yards, 1 touchdown

Jacksonville Jaguars 35, New England Patriots 6

Patriots

Ben Brown, OL

Played 12 offensive snaps and three special teams snaps.

San Francisco 49ers 36, Arizona Cardinals 30

49ers

Jordan Watkins, WR

2 receptions, 60 yards

Cardinals

Walter Nolen III, DT

1 tackle (1 assist), 1 quarterback hit

Jayden Williams, OL

Played four offensive snaps and six special teams snaps.

Wydett Williams Jr., S

2 tackles (1 solo, 1 assist) Football

Las Vegas Raiders 35, New Orleans Saints 27

Raiders

JJ Pegues, DT

Inactive

Denver Broncos 30, Los Angeles Rams 26

Broncos

Evan Engram, TE

0 receptions, 0 yards on 2 targets

Chicago Bears 27, Philadelphia Eagles 7

Eagles

Elijah Moore, WR

No stats recorded. Played six offensive snaps.

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos, CB, Washington Commanders

A.J. Brown, WR, New England Patriots

Jaxson Dart, QB, New York Giants

De’Zhaun Stribling, WR, San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil, OT, Washington Commanders

Practice Squad