Column: The NCAA’s congressional bailout passes its biggest test

The NCAA is one step closer to turning back the clock to a time when it had all the power over student-athletes.

The Protect College Sports Act took its biggest step yet toward becoming law Monday night, when the U.S. Senate voted 77-22 to pass the bill and send it to the House. It’s a decisive margin for a piece of legislation that would reshape the entire college sports industry and lock the House v. NCAA settlement into federal statute.

Now the bill heads to the House of Representatives, where the path gets a lot less certain. Lawmakers aren’t scheduled to vote on anything until after November’s midterm elections, and the PCSA will have only a narrow lame-duck window to survive. If it doesn’t get through before a new Congress is seated in January, the whole process resets.

Here’s hoping that’s what happens.

NCAA president Charlie Baker wasted no time celebrating the Senate vote. In a statement Monday night, he said, “Student-athletes from across the country and all three NCAA Divisions worked hard to get this legislation moving and thanks to their advocacy, the bill just received a massive, bipartisan vote in the Senate.

“Now the bill moves to the U.S. House of Representatives and there is much work left to do to ensure student-athlete benefits are codified into federal law and future generations of young people can access those benefits and use college sports as the launching point for their careers.”

Baker’s statement is eyebrow raising considering student-athletes weren’t really consulted on the legislation. There was no real voice for the players during this six-year odyssey. The NCAA and College Sports Inc. didn’t want to bargain with the players.

If it did, they’d have spent the last six years working with congress to pass legislation that allowed student-athletes to form a union and make a collective bargaining agreement.

But that was too hard for college sports leaders, so here we are.

What Baker didn’t say is the part that matters most. The PCSA gives the NCAA the congressional bailout it has been chasing for years. With that protection, the association could enforce a cap on how much athletes can be paid and reassert control over rules that have crumbled under legal pressure. The bill also limits athletes to one penalty-free transfer and reinforces the new five-year eligibility window that starts when a player finishes high school or turns 19.

The Senate worked through seven amendments before the final vote. One of them would have capped coaches’ salaries at $5 million and restricted how often they could change jobs. Lawmakers voted it down 52-47.

Sen. Cory Booker didn’t mince words. “If the bill supporters believe these rules are necessary for athletes, they should be willing to apply them to coaches, as well,” he said. “This bill sells out college athletes.”

That’s what this bill was always designed to do. The PCSA isn’t about protecting athletes. It’s about protecting the people who lost control of the system once athletes finally gained the ability to challenge it.

It’s about restoring the old hierarchy, the one where administrators, coaches and the NCAA itself dictated the terms while athletes had to take whatever was handed to them.

The bill’s supporters can dress it up however they want. They can talk about “stability” or “structure” or “saving college sports.”

But the PCSA is a power grab, plain and simple. It’s a way for the people who built the mess to reclaim authority without giving athletes any meaningful say in how the future looks.

If it becomes law, college sports won’t be “fixed.” They’ll just be tilted back toward the same people who spent decades benefiting from a system that kept athletes underpaid, overregulated and voiceless.

That’s the real goal here. And the Senate just helped move it one step closer.