Ferguson: Gratis

The first time I remember seeing the word “gratis” was on a bottle of shampoo. I don’t recall the brand, but I remember seeing it in a store. The bottle was oversized, and in big letters it read, “25% more gratis.”

Who wouldn’t want 25% more at no extra cost? That’s the basic meaning of gratis.

Free. No extra charge.

Mr. Google tells me that gratis has its origin in Latin and was understood to mean favor or kindness. I like the sound of that. There aren’t many days, if any, when I couldn’t use a little favor or kindness, shampoo bottle or not.

I once considered buying a new car. I had lots of questions, mainly about the cost. The poor salesman was exasperated and finally asked what price I wanted. My reply sent him stomping away. I simply said, as close to free as possible. I bought the car from the next guy who came to help us.

Free. Don’t you like the sound of that? Offer me something beneficial for free, and I will sing the praises of your kindness. Maybe that’s my inner cheapskate at work, but there’s still something liberating about receiving something for free. It’s as if you got something over on the universe.

As it turns out, I like gratis. No, check that. I love gratis. But the more I think about it, the more I’m struck by the idea that gratis is grace.

Unmerited favor. Unearned blessing. A gift. Favor. Blessing. These days, I’ve come to understand that I need all the gratis/grace I can receive. And as a recipient of grace, I’ve also come to know that the world around me needs all the grace and blessing I receive.

In other words, true grace doesn’t end with me. Instead, it changes me as it passes through me. It makes me, the recipient of unmerited favor, into a giver of unmerited favor. Gratis.

As you head to the office tomorrow, or to the factory, shop, or school, ask yourself some questions: Who needs some of the grace I’ve received? How can I add peace and hope? How can I make a difference? What kindness and value can I share with others?

Gratis. Free of charge. Unmerited favor.

“For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith—and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God—” (Ephesians 2:8 NIV)

Les Ferguson, Jr. is a minister and faith-based author. He can be reached at lfergusonjr@gmail.com