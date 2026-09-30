The Ole Miss newcomers making the biggest impact early

Like most teams experiencing a coaching change nowadays in college football, Ole Miss had a large influx of transfers join the program this past offseason.

A total of 29 new Rebels are in Oxford and there are plenty of newcomers making a positive impact for the team after four games. Some were brought in to fill gaps left by departing players and others were brought in to increase the overall talent level.

With a third of the season in the books we have an idea of which newcomers will play big roles in the final eight games (plus whatever comes in the postseason) for Ole Miss.

Here are the best newcomers for Ole Miss, so far.

Keaton Thomas, LB

Stats: 29 tackles (11 solo), 2.5 TFL, 0.5 sacks, 1 PBU, 2 QBH

It’s hard to look at the Ole Miss defense after its performance against Florida and see any good, but this is about more than one game. Thomas has worn the green dot for the defense, signaling his status as the quarterback of the defense. For the most part, it’s gone well. There were some issues against Louisville and we know about Florida. But Thomas has played great when he’s on the field. He leads the Rebels in tackles and quarterback hurries.

Luke Ferrelli, LB

Stats: 27 tackles (15 solo), 1 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU, 1 QBH

Of all the 29 transfers, Ferrelli is the one who most needs to play well considering the drama around his path from Cal to Ole Miss. He’s making all of that worth it. His 15 solo tackles lead Ole Miss and he’s played the role of spy against the mobile quarterbacks the defense has faced. He made a noticeable impact in that role against Lincoln Kienholz in the season-opener.

Blake Purchase, DE

Stats: 16 tackles (7 solo), 3.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 QBH

Yes, another defender. Most of the newcomers on this list will be on that side of the ball because that’s where the most are seeing playing time. Purchase leads Ole Miss in sacks and tackles for a loss. He’s providing an edge presence that was sorely needed after Princewill Umanmielen left for LSU. Could the stats be better? Yes. One and a half sacks isn’t a lot and the Rebels will need more, but so far Purchase has held his own on the edge.

Horatio Fields, WR

Stats: 15 rec., 171 yards, 11.4 ypc, 1 TD

There really aren’t a lot of options on the offensive side of the ball. Most of the significant contributors are returning players. Even Connor Howes, who has stepped in at right tackle this season and played admirably well, is a returning player. But of the offensive newcomers, Fields has played the best. He’s the fourth-leading receiver in receptions and yards, all of which could rise higher if defenses begin focusing more on Deuce Alexander, Caleb Odom and Traylon Ray.

Honorable Mentions: Tommy Kinsler IV, OL; Jalyn Crawford, CB; Sharif Denson, S.