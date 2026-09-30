The next step for Ole Miss offense is simple: Start fast

Ole Miss spent almost an entire half trying to figure out how to get its offensive engine started up.

The Rebels opened the game with 49 yards, two first downs and a scoreless first quarter. By halftime, they had only 148 yards, six points and an 0-for-5 mark on third down. It looked like an offense stuck in mud.

Then the second half started, and everything changed.

Ole Miss gained 161 yards in the third quarter alone, more than it produced in the entire first half. The Rebels picked up 11 first downs, converted four of five third downs and finally looked like the group they expected to be. They finished the second half with 278 yards, averaged 8.2 yards per play and scored three touchdowns after settling for two field goals before halftime. The difference was dramatic.

“Whenever we get the opportunity to start with the ball, we just have to start fast,” Patrick Kutas said on Tuesday. “We have to start fast, sustain it and then end fast. I thought we were just a little sluggish coming out in the first and second quarter, but if we can start fast, then we can be one of the best offenses in the country.”

The offensive line is part of that equation. Four games in, they’re still building chemistry, still learning each other’s tendencies, still trying to turn five players into one unit. That takes time. It also takes reps, and the bye week gives them both.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Kutas said. “Obviously, there’s stuff you can do to improve every single day. You can find tweaks in your game on film. But I think the longer we play together, the more practices we get and the more reps we get, we’re just going to gel together even more than we are right now.”

Getting Kewan Lacy healthy would help too. His return would give the run game another option and take pressure off the line as it continues to settle in. The bye week is a chance to reset, heal and fix the details that matter in September and matter even more in October.

There’s no panic in the building. No dramatic speeches. No talk of carrying a chip on their shoulder. Just work.

“Obviously, you have to evaluate the stuff you didn’t do well, and that’s one of them,” Kutas said. “But as far as having a chip on your shoulder, it’s just another week for us. The work is going to be the same. I’m sure there’s going to be an emphasis on some things, but you’re going to go hit and you’re going to go tackle. You’re going to be a little more fired up. We have a bye week, so why not get better?”

That’s the point. The slow start in Gainesville wasn’t fatal, but it was costly. It showed what happens when an offense with real potential spends too long trying to find its rhythm. The second half showed the opposite. It showed what Ole Miss looks like when the timing is right, the line is connected and the quarterback has options.

The next step is simple. Start fast. Then keep going.