SEC power rankings: What every team learned in Week 5

Week 5 didn’t clear anything up in the SEC, but it did remind us that the league has a talent for making even the simplest lessons look dramatic. Some teams learned patience, some learned humility, and a few learned things they probably wish they hadn’t. Either way, the conference keeps delivering.

Here are my SEC power rankings for this week with the lesson each team learned this week. Click here for last week’s power ranking.

Taylor’s SEC Power Rankings

1. Texas

Last week: def. No. 14 Tennessee, 20-17

This week: Off

Lesson learned: Consulting with the school’s dance team about celebrations isn’t the worst idea ever.

2. Georgia

Last week: def. Oklahoma, 41-13

This week: vs. Vanderbilt

Lesson learned: Sometimes the best offense is waiting for the other team to hand you the football.

3. Alabama

Last week: def. South Carolina, 49-18

This week: at No. 16 Mississippi State

Lesson learned: Watch out for Dylan Stewart’s right hook.

4. Florida

Last week: def. No. 4 Ole Miss, 52-28

This week: at No. 25 Missouri

Lesson learned: Turns out handing the ball to really good running backs is a viable offensive strategy.

5. Ole Miss

Last week: lost to No. 21 Florida, 52-28

This week: Off

Lesson learned: Tackling remains a fairly important part of defense.

6. LSU

Last week: def. No. 23 Texas A&M, 35-6

This week: vs. McNeese

Lesson learned: Nothing fixes a bad Saturday quite like making someone else have a worse one.

7. Mississippi State

Last week: def. No. 19 Missouri, 31-24

This week: vs. No. 7 Alabama

Lesson learned: In Kamario Taylor, We Trust.

8. Kentucky

Last week: def. South Alabama, 45-21

This week: at South Carolina

Lesson learned: Teams in Alabama are just generally good.

9. Tennessee

Last week: lost to No. 1 Texas, 20-17

This week: vs. Auburn

Lesson learned: Always read the fine print before unveiling your revolutionary new onside kick.

10. Missouri

Last week: lost to No. 24 Mississippi State, 31-24

This week: vs. No. 8 Florida

Lesson learned: Being overlooked was more fun before the losing part.

11. Texas A&M

Last week: lost to No. 10 LSU, 35-6

This week: vs. Arkansas

Lesson learned: Scoring six points in Death Valley is technically better than scoring zero.

12. Oklahoma

Last week: lost to No. 2 Georgia, 41-13

This week: Off

Lesson learned: Giving gifts in September doesn’t translate into wins.

13. Auburn

Last week: def. Vanderbilt, 21-15

This week: at No. 17 Tennessee

Lesson learned: Pretty wins and ugly wins are worth the exact same amount.

14. Vanderbilt

Last week: lost to Auburn, 21-15

This week: at No. 2 Georgia

Lesson learned: Field goals don’t win many games when the other team is scoring touchdowns.

15. South Carolina

Last week: lost to No. 8 Alabama, 49-18

This week: vs. No. 24 Kentucky

Lesson learned: You can jointly suspend a future NFL draft pick with the SEC.

16. Arkansas