Ranking the rushing attacks Ole Miss still has to face

One of the most surprising things about Ole Miss through four games has been the play of the defense.

There was talk in the preseason about how this defense could be as good as the elite 2024 Ole Miss defense. Nobody is talking like that now.

The Rebels’ defense began the season with coverage busts teams like Louisville and Charlotte weren’t able to take advantage of. That’s been less of a problem in the last two games against LSU and Florida, but it was the Gators who exposed the biggest problem with the Rebels’ defense.

Stopping the run isn’t something Ole Miss is good at doing right now. That could change and will be a focal point during the bye week.

But if that area of the defense isn’t improved, just how bad could things get? There are eight games left in the season, including seven against SEC teams. So, it could get very bad for Ole Miss.

How bad, though, varies from team to team. Here’s a ranking of the remaining rushing attacks Ole Miss will face this season, starting with the easiest attacks to stop.

8. Wofford

Team stats: 476 rushing yards, 5 TDs, 95.2 yards per game, 3.24 yards per carry.

Leading rusher: Gerald Modest Jr., 369 yards, 5 TDs, 73.8 ypg, 4.6 ypc

7. Oklahoma

Team stats: 396 yards (15th SEC/128th NCAA), 2 TDs (16th SEC/T-132nd NCAA), 99.0 ypg (15th SEC/128th NCAA), 2.9 ypc (15th SEC/131st NCAA)

Leading rusher: Lloyd Avant, 164 yards, 41 ypg, 3.9 ypc, 1 TD

6. Vanderbilt

Team stats: 531 yards (13th SEC/T-101st NCAA), 7 TDs (T-10th SEC/T-55th NCAA), 132.8 ypg (13th SEC/T-105th NCAA), 3.8 ypc (13th SEC/112th NCAA)

Leading rusher: Sedrick Alexander, 165 yards, 3 TDs, 41.3 ypg, 4.46 ypc

5. Texas

Team stats: 586 yards (12th SEC/88th NCAA), 8 TDs (9th SEC/T-48th NCAA), 146.5 ypg (12th SEC/92nd NCAA), 3.6 ypc (14th SEC/116th NCAA)

Leading rushers: Hollywood Smothers, 198 yards, 2 TDs, 66 ypg, 4.83 ypc; Raleek Brown, 196 yards, 4 TDs, 49 ypg, 4.08 ypc

4. Missouri

Team stats: 623 yards (10th SEC/74th NCAA), 6 TDs (T-12th SEC/T-69th NCAA), 155.8 ypg (10th SEC/77th NCAA), 4.2 ypc (10th SEC/89th NCAA)

Leading rusher: Jamal Roberts, 395 yards, 3 TDs, 98.8 ypg, 4.44 ypc

3. Auburn

Team stats: 714 yards (9th SEC/51st NCAA), 6 TDs (T-12th SEC/T-69th NCAA), 178.5 ypg (9th SEC/50th NCAA), 4.6 ypc (8th SEC/61st NCAA)

Leading rusher: Jeremiah Cobb, 228 yards, 2 TDs, 57 ypg, 5.56 ypc

QB rushing stats: Byrum Brown, 237 yards, 3 TDs, 59.3 ypg, 3.82 ypc

2. Mississippi State

Team stats: 871 yards (5th SEC/25th NCAA), 7 TDs (T-10th SEC/T-55th NCAA), 217.8 ypg (5th SEC/26th NCAA), 5.6 ypc (5th SEC/27th NCAA)

Leading rusher: Fluff Bothwell, 402 yards, 3 TDs, 100.5 ypg, 5.51 ypc

QB rushing stats: Kamario Taylor, 185 yards, 1 TD, 46.3 ypg, 5.0 ypc

1. Georgia