Ole Miss survives three-team battle to win Bryan Bros Collegiate

Ole Miss finally got the finish it had been chasing.

The Rebels closed out the Bryan Bros Collegiate with a clutch putt on the 18th from Collins Trolio, locking up a 19-under week and their first tournament title of the season.

They spent the final stretch in a three‑team fight with Liberty and No. 13 Arkansas, trading punches all the way to the last hole. Ole Miss edged out the Razorbacks at the end, thanks in large part to Trolio’s steady round and the putt that sealed it. He tied for second at 8-under, his best 54-hole score as a Rebel.

Eduardo Matarazzo delivered one of the key moments of the day with a birdie on 15 and finished tied for fifth at 6-under, his highest placement at Ole Miss. Cooper Claycomb added a late run of birdies to help pull the Rebels even with Liberty, shooting a 3-under 68 to tie for ninth at 4-under overall.

Daniel Tolf tied for 30th at 2-under after a 75 in the final round. Tomas Restrepo tied for 66th, highlighted by an eagle and two late birdies that helped Ole Miss stay level with Liberty and Arkansas. Finn Meister, competing as an individual, tied for 42nd at 4-over.

Ole Miss returns to action Oct. 5-6 at the Hamptons Intercollegiate at Maidstone Club in East Hampton, New York.

Ole Miss men’s golf at Bryan Bros Collegiate