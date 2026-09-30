Ole Miss golfer Cooper Claycomb receives his tournament championship trophy. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss golfer Cooper Claycomb receives his tournament championship trophy. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss survives three-team battle to win Bryan Bros Collegiate

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss finally got the finish it had been chasing.

The Rebels closed out the Bryan Bros Collegiate with a clutch putt on the 18th from Collins Trolio, locking up a 19-under week and their first tournament title of the season.

They spent the final stretch in a three‑team fight with Liberty and No. 13 Arkansas, trading punches all the way to the last hole. Ole Miss edged out the Razorbacks at the end, thanks in large part to Trolio’s steady round and the putt that sealed it. He tied for second at 8-under, his best 54-hole score as a Rebel.

Eduardo Matarazzo delivered one of the key moments of the day with a birdie on 15 and finished tied for fifth at 6-under, his highest placement at Ole Miss. Cooper Claycomb added a late run of birdies to help pull the Rebels even with Liberty, shooting a 3-under 68 to tie for ninth at 4-under overall.

Daniel Tolf tied for 30th at 2-under after a 75 in the final round. Tomas Restrepo tied for 66th, highlighted by an eagle and two late birdies that helped Ole Miss stay level with Liberty and Arkansas. Finn Meister, competing as an individual, tied for 42nd at 4-over.

Ole Miss returns to action Oct. 5-6 at the Hamptons Intercollegiate at Maidstone Club in East Hampton, New York.

Ole Miss men’s golf at Bryan Bros Collegiate

Finish    Name R1 R2 R3   Total
T2 Collins Trolio 69 67 69     -8
T5 Eduardo Matarazzo 70 68 69     -6
T9 Cooper Claycomb 69 72 68     -4
T30 Daniel Tolf 69 71 75    +2
T42 Finn Meister 70 75 72    +4
T66 Tomas Restrepo 77 73 72    +9

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltTBD
Sat, Oct 17MissouriTBD
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasTBD
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

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