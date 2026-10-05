Ole Miss never finds momentum in 3-0 loss to Vanderbilt

Ole Miss’ undefeated SEC start didn’t survive Sunday.

Vanderbilt walked into the Gillom Athletics Performance Center, controlled the match from the jump and left with a 3-0 sweep that never felt in doubt.

For the Rebels, it was one of those afternoons where momentum never really showed up.

The Rebels are now 8-6 overall and 2-1 in the league, and the story is pretty simple.

Vanderbilt, sitting just outside the national rankings, played like a team trying to prove it belongs in the poll. Ole Miss didn’t match that level often enough.

Jorda Crook led with nine kills and Cameron Bradley dug 17 balls, but the Rebels spent most of the day trying to climb out of holes the Commodores kept digging.

The first frame set the tone. Vanderbilt jumped ahead 4-1 and Ole Miss spent the rest of the frame chasing.

There were moments where it looked like the Rebels might settle in — a Carlton kill here, a Meyer block there — but every time Ole Miss got close, Vanderbilt answered with a run.

The Commodores stretched the lead to 21-12 out of the media timeout and closed the set 25-16.

The second set was tighter, at least early. Melia Johnson sparked Ole Miss with four kills before the media break, keeping the Rebels within a point at 15-14.

But once again, Vanderbilt found separation late. Ole Miss cut it to two on a Meyer kill, but the Commodores steadied themselves and finished the set 25-20.

The third set looked promising for a moment. Ole Miss grabbed an 8-5 lead behind a Meyer kill and a Samaniego ace, finally showing some rhythm.

Vanderbilt erased it quickly, tied the set at 10-10 and took a 15-13 lead into the technical timeout. From there, the Commodores closed the door with a 5-2 finishing push to complete the sweep.

Now comes the hard part. Ole Miss heads on the road for two straight ranked opponents, starting Friday night at No. 11 Tennessee.

If Sunday was a reminder of how thin the margin is in SEC volleyball, the next week will test how quickly the Rebels can respond.