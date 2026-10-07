Ole Miss makes apparel change official with move to adidas

Ole Miss made official Wednesday what had already been trending toward the finish line last week.

The Rebels and adidas have finalized a seven‑year partnership that will make the company the official footwear, uniform, apparel and sideline provider beginning July 1, 2027.

It’s a major shift for an athletics department that has spent the past several years climbing into national relevance across multiple sports, and it arrives at a moment when every investment matters more than ever.

The deal runs through June 2034 and comes with the kind of NIL infrastructure that has become the deciding factor in modern roster building.

Ole Miss and adidas have committed to what the school is calling a transformative NIL investment, one that will far exceed anything the department has operated under before.

“Ole Miss is a surging brand in college athletics, and by aligning with adidas, we are investing in our future and ensuring our remarkable rise will continue,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “This partnership will provide important resources, including increased NIL opportunities that will help us attract and retain elite talent and compete for championships.

“Just as importantly, adidas understands and respects what makes Ole Miss special, including our iconic colors, marks and uniforms. We are excited to build on those traditions while creating new opportunities to grow our brand, elevate our student-athlete experience, increase our retail presence and position Ole Miss for long-term, sustained success.”

Once the partnership begins, every Ole Miss athlete will be eligible to participate in affiliate marketing opportunities through adidas’ NIL Ambassador Network.

In today’s world, that kind of access isn’t just a perk. It’s a competitive requirement.

This move didn’t happen in a vacuum.

Since 2019, Ole Miss has stacked together one of the most successful stretches in school history: two team national championships, multiple No. 1 rankings, three Sweet 16s, three College World Series trips and a College Football Playoff semifinal appearance.

That run reshaped the modern Ole Miss brand and pushed the department to find an apparel partner willing to match that ambition.

“Ole Miss is an ascendant SEC program that we’ve pursued aggressively to bolster our portfolio of NCAA partners,” said John Miller, President, adidas North America. “We are excited to collaborate with the university to enhance a game-day heritage and athletic tradition that stand among the most storied and passionate in all of college sports.”

Adidas will provide footwear, apparel and equipment to all 18 varsity programs, but the NIL architecture is the centerpiece.

It’s the part that directly affects recruiting, retention and the day‑to‑day reality of competing for SEC and national championships.

In a landscape where NIL support often determines whether a program rises or falls, Ole Miss is betting big on a partner that has aggressively expanded its college footprint.

The two sides have already begun discussing branding, colors and future uniform design, with an emphasis on preserving the look and identity that make Ole Miss distinct.

Adidas will also invest in campus fan experiences, starting with updated branding at bookstores and team stores and expanding into additional on‑campus activations once the partnership is underway.

More details on the debut adidas‑Ole Miss fan collection will come closer to the 2027 launch.

But the headline is clear. Ole Miss wanted an apparel partner that could help it compete in the NIL era.

Now it has one, and the investment behind it may end up being the most important part of the deal.