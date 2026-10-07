Five game-deciding questions for Ole Miss against Vanderbilt

Ole Miss and Vanderbilt don’t play games that hinge on one big storyline.

They play games that hinge on a handful of little ones, the kind that decide whether a drive stays alive, whether a defense settles in or whether momentum flips at the wrong time.

Saturday in Oxford is no different.

If Ole Miss wants to prove that Florida was a fluke, it has to solve five game‑deciding questions that sit right at the center of this matchup.

Can Ole Miss stay ahead of the chains with Lacy back?

Vanderbilt’s defense is at its best when it can put an offense in obvious passing situations and unleash its pressure packages.

That makes Kewan Lacy’s return especially important.

Ole Miss doesn’t necessarily need to dominate on the ground, but consistent four-, five- and six-yard gains on early downs would keep Vanderbilt from dictating third-and-long situations and give Trinidad Chambliss access to the entire offense.

Can Ole Miss punish Vanderbilt’s corners when defense brings pressure?

There is a tradeoff to Vanderbilt’s aggressive defensive approach.

Bringing extra rushers often leaves defensive backs isolated in one-on-one coverage, and the Commodores have already been hurt by explosive passes and double moves this season.

Ole Miss has the receivers to take advantage, particularly Deuce Alexander, and Chambliss’ ability to extend plays could force Vanderbilt’s corners to cover much longer than the original play is designed to last.

Can Ole Miss’ defense handle Vanderbilt’s quarterback-run/motion game without repeating the Florida problems?

Florida exposed some of Ole Miss’ biggest defensive issues with motion, changing formations and the running game.

Vanderbilt can attack in many of the same ways, particularly if Blaze Berlowitz plays and the offense leans more heavily into quarterback runs and option concepts.

The bye week gave Ole Miss time to correct its communication and run fits.

Saturday will provide the first indication of whether those problems were actually fixed.

Can Vanderbilt keep pace if Ole Miss gets into the 30s?

Vanderbilt has scored just 15 and 14 points in its first two SEC games, so the Commodores probably don’t want this turning into a shootout.

Their best path is likely to shorten the game, sustain drives and keep Chambliss on the sideline.

If Ole Miss reaches 30 points early enough to force Vanderbilt out of that approach, the Commodores will have to prove they can generate enough offense to keep up.

Can Ole Miss take Junior Sherrill away without compromising its run defense?

Junior Sherrill has been Vanderbilt’s most consistent offensive weapon and remains capable of creating an explosive play even when the rest of the offense struggles.

Ole Miss could devote additional coverage toward him, but doing so becomes more complicated against an offense that uses motion, quarterback runs and option concepts to manipulate defenders.

The Rebels have to prevent Sherrill from changing the game vertically without removing so much help from the box that Vanderbilt begins finding favorable numbers in the running game.