Rebels in the NFL: Who stood out in Week 4

Former Ole Miss players made their presence felt across the NFL this week, with production coming on both sides of the ball.

DK Metcalf led the offensive highlights with a 115-yard receiving performance, while Walter Nolen III, Sam Williams and Princely Umanmielen each recorded sacks. Ben Brown also logged a full-game workload at right guard for New England, playing all 76 offensive snaps.

From big plays in the passing game to pressure in the backfield, former Rebels were involved in several notable performances.

Here’s a look at how Ole Miss alumni fared across the NFL this week.

Cleveland Browns 27, Pittsburgh Steelers 24

Steelers

DK Metcalf, WR

Stats: Finished with five catches for 115 yards in a loss to the Browns.

Browns

Sam Williams, DE

Stats: Played 28 defensive snaps, finishing with 2 tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, two quarterback hits, and one pass defended

Indianapolis Colts 30, Washington Commanders 13

Colts

Tahj Chambers, LB

Stats: Played 20 snaps on special teams in the win over Washington.

Kapena Gushiken, S

Stats: Played 9 snaps on special teams in a 30-13 win over Washington.

Laquon Treadwell, WR

Stats: Hauled in five catches for a team-high 42 yards in a win over the Commanders in London.

New England Patriots 29, Buffalo Bills 26

Patriots

Ben Brown, OL

Stats: Started at right guard, playing all 76 offensive snaps in a 29-26 win over the divisional rival Buffalo Bills.

Bills

Dawson Knox, TE

Stats: Finished with two catches for 13 yards in a loss to the Patriots.

Jacksonville Jaguars 22, Cincinnati Bengals 17

Bengals

Cedric Johnson, DE

Stats: Played 34 total snaps, finishing with one tackle on special teams.

New York Giants 36, Arizona Cardinals 24

Cardinals

Walter Nolen III, DT

Stats: Recorded four tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit in a 36-24 loss to the Giants.

Jayden Williams, OL

Stats: Played 11 total snaps in the loss to the Giants.

Wydett Williams Jr., S

Stats: Played 82 total snaps, recording five tackles in a loss to the Giants.

Los Angeles Rams 24, Philadelphia Eagles 20

Eagles

Elijah Moore, WR

Stats: Played ten snaps in a loss to the Rams.

Baltimore Ravens 24, Tennessee Titans 18

Ravens

Tavius Robinson, OLB

Stats: Recorded two total tackles in a 24-18 win over the Titans.

Dallas Cowboys 34, Houston Texans 30

Cowboys

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Stats: Played 25 total snaps in a win over the Texans.

Kansas City Chiefs 30, Las Vegas Raiders 27

Chiefs

Diego Pounds, OL

Stats: Inactive.

Raiders

JJ Pegues, DT

Stats: Played seven defensive snaps, recording one solo tackle in a 30-27 loss to Kansas City.

San Francisco 49ers 24, Denver Broncos 14

Broncos

Evan Engram, TE

Stats: Hauled in one catch for six yards in a loss to the 49ers.

D.J. Jones, DT

Stats: Brought down three total tackles, one quarterback hit, and one pass defended in the loss to San Francisco.

49ers

Jordan Watkins, WR

Stats: Played 27 total snaps in a 24-14 win over the Denver Broncos.

Seattle Seahawks 30, Los Angeles Chargers 23

Chargers

Tre Harris, WR

Stats: Brought down three catches for a team-high 60 yards in a loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

Deane Leonard, CB

Stats: Played 33 total snaps, bringing down two tackles on special teams in the loss to Seattle.

Seahawks

AJ Finley, S

Stats: Played 24 snaps on special teams, recording one tackle in a 30-23 win over the Chargers.

Carolina Panthers 32, Detroit Lions 26

Panthers

Princely Umanmielen, LB

Stats: Recorded three solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for a loss, and two quarterback hits in a win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday Night Football.

Atlanta Falcons 45, New Orleans Saints 24

Falcons

Jared Ivey, LB

Stats: Inactive

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

A.J. Brown | WR | New England Patriots

Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants



De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

| WR | San Francisco 49ers Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad