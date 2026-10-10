Ole Miss soccer’s defensive stand undone by late Georgia goal

Ole Miss held Georgia scoreless for more than 73 minutes Friday night, but one late mistake proved costly in a 1-0 loss at the Turner Soccer Complex.

Georgia pushed from the start and spent most of the first half on the front foot, but Anna Claire Jacobi kept the match level with four saves before halftime.

She made her first stop in the 10th minute, then added three more in the final 17 minutes of the period to keep the Bulldogs off the board.

Ole Miss created its best early chances midway through the half.

Alena Watts sent a shot wide in the 15th minute, and Ava Ghoreishi followed with an attempt on target that forced Georgia goalkeeper Jordan Brown into a save.

Sarah Granno had the Rebels’ final look of the half in the 44th minute, but her shot missed wide and the teams went into the break tied at zero.

Ghoreishi generated another chance early in the second half, but her 56th‑minute attempt was blocked. Jacobi answered again with saves against Ayda Pannell and Mya Townes to keep the match even.

Georgia finally broke through in the 74th minute.

Hailey Gordon found space and scored her first goal of the season to give the Bulldogs a 1-0 lead.

Ole Miss never found another shot over the final 16 minutes, and Georgia closed out the match.

Georgia finished with a 20-4 advantage in shots and a 7-1 edge in attempts on goal.

Ghoreishi led Ole Miss with two shots and recorded the team’s lone attempt on target.

Jacobi played all 90 minutes and finished with six saves, giving her 14 stops over the past two matches.

Allison Kolski also went the full 90, pushing her season total to 1,260 minutes.

Ole Miss returns home Thursday to host Missouri at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium.

Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on SEC Network.