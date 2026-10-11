What went right for Ole Miss in its blowout win at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss walked into Saturday’s matchup with Vanderbilt needing a steady, businesslike performance, and the Rebels delivered exactly that.

A 52-17 win came from more than just talent or depth.

It came from seizing momentum at the right time, finishing drives when they mattered and even sprinkling in a moment of big‑man joy that had the sideline buzzing. It wasn’t a flawless afternoon, but the pieces that needed to click did, and they shaped a game that felt decided long before the final whistle.

Here’s what went right for Ole Miss.

The end of the first half

Even a non-football fan watching the Rebels’ game against Vanderbilt could tell what happened in the final 62 seconds of the first half was a good thing.

But those last two touchdowns turned a 28-3 lead into a 42-3 blowout and all that remained was determining the final margin and which backups would get a chance to play..

However, it was more than just scoring points.

Vanderbilt presented Ole Miss with an opportunity and the Rebels took advantage. That’s what good teams do.

When the opponent makes a mistake, you capitalize on it. Ole Miss did exactly that.

Red zone offense

A couple of the Rebels’ red zone trips were gifted to them by Vanderbilt, but even still, it’s a great sign to see them make four trips into the red zone and score four touchdowns.

Every single offensive coordinator doesn’t want to settle for field goals when they’re within 20 yards of the end zone.

That four point difference could be huge in the final score. Four touchdowns is 28 points, four field goals is 12. That’s a 16-point difference which is massive in any game.

Vanderbilt also had four red-zone opportunities but scored just two touchdowns and a field goal, leaving one possession without points.

Ole Miss didn’t simply move the football against Vanderbilt.

The Rebels capitalized when they reached scoring territory, converting all four red-zone opportunities into touchdowns.

Vanderbilt, meanwhile, managed just two touchdowns in four red-zone trips.

That difference in finishing drives helped explain how Ole Miss turned a relatively modest advantage in total yardage into a 35-point victory.

DT Jamarious Brown’s touchdown catch

Anytime a non-pass catcher like a lineman has a ball thrown his way, there’s always a collective group of people holding their breath. Mainly the team’s head coach and offensive coordinator.

And when the pass isn’t a perfectly thrown ball to a wide open lineman, there’s a collective gasp.

But Brown made the catch, a fairly athletic catch for someone listed at 305-pounds too, taking a small leap and making the catch at the high point.

“It just came right into my hands,” Brown said after the game. “I jumped, and it just came right into my hands. I was just like, ‘Wow, man, I just got my first touchdown.’”

Perhaps the only thing better than the play call and catch was the big-man touchdown celebration Brown had with fellow defensive lineman Will Echoles.