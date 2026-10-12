Ole Miss Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine in game against the Arkansas Razorbacks
Ole Miss Rebels guard Ilias Kamardine in game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at the SJB Pavilion in Oxford, Miss. | Ole Miss Athletics

SEC media isn’t expecting much from Ole Miss basketball this season

BY Taylor Hodges

Ole Miss men’s basketball has an almost entirely new roster for the upcoming season, including several players who arrived only a couple months ago.

Three returning players are all that’s left from last year’s team that went 15-20 overall and 4-14 in SEC play.

That group includes Ilias Kamardine, who started all 35 games and averaged 11.3 points and 3.7 assists, and Patton Pinkins, who averaged 9.3 points as a freshman.

The only other returning Rebel is Zach Day, who appeared in 18 games.

Everything else is new. Ben Henshall was cleared less than two weeks ago.

There’s talent, but plenty of questions, and it shows in the SEC Preseason Media Poll.

No Ole Miss player made any of the three All‑SEC teams, and the Rebels were picked to finish 13th.

That’s ahead of LSU and Mississippi State, if that helps soften the blow.

If there’s a gripe to be had, it’s Kamardine being left off the All‑SEC teams. He wasn’t always the best player on the floor, but he started every game, averaged double figures, led the team with 47 steals and ranked fourth with 13 blocks.

Of course, none of this matters beyond bulletin‑board material. Predictions are usually wrong, and breakout players tend to come from places nobody expects.

SEC Media Preseason Polls

Predicted Order of Finish

  1. Florida
  2. Texas
  3. Arkansas
  4. Tennessee
  5. Alabama
  6. Vanderbilt
  7. Kentucky
  8. Missouri
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Auburn
  11. Georgia
  12. Oklahoma
  13. Ole Miss
  14. LSU
  15. Mississippi State
  16. South Carolina

Preseason Player of the Year

  • Thomas Haugh (Florida)

Preseason All-SEC First Team

  • Rueben Chinyelu (Florida)
  • Juke Harris (Tennessee)
  • Thomas Haugh (Florida)
  • Josh Hubbard (Mississippi State)
  • Tyler Tanner (Vanderbilt)

Preseason All-SEC Second Team

  • Amari Allen (Alabama)
  • Alex Condon (Florida)
  • Milan Momcilovic (Kentucky)
  • Jordan Smith Jr. (Arkansas
  • Matas Vokietaitis (Texas)

Preseason All-SEC Third Team

  • PJ Haggerty (Texas A&M)
  • Malachi Moreno (Kentucky)
  • Tahaad Pettiford (Auburn)
  • David Punch (Texas)
  • Billy Richmond III (Arkansas)

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17Missouri2:30-3:30 PM
ABC, ESPN, or SEC Network
Sat, Oct 24@ Texas6:30 PM, ABC
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnTBD
Sat, Nov 7vs GeorgiaTBD
Sat, Nov 14@ OklahomaTBD
Sat, Nov 21vs WoffordTBD
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM, ABC

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES