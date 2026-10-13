Ole Miss in the NFL: Robinson, Jones lead productive Week 5

Former Ole Miss players were all over NFL fields Sunday, from established veterans making key plays to younger Rebels continuing to carve out larger roles.

The weekend featured a standout performance from Tavius Robinson, who filled the stat sheet with a sack, forced fumble and six tackles in Baltimore’s overtime win, while D.J. Jones delivered a sack and forced fumble of his own for Denver.

Sam Williams continued his strong start in Cleveland with two tackles for loss, and Walter Nolen III remained active in the middle for Arizona.

There were also notable milestones, including Jayden Williams making his first NFL start at left tackle and Ben Brown earning his second consecutive start on New England’s offensive line.

Here’s a look at how former Rebels performed across the league in Week 5.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24, Dallas Cowboys 16

Cowboys

Jonathan Mingo, WR

Stats: Played 12 offensive snaps, finishing with two catches for 20 yards in a 24-16 loss to the Buccaneers.

Jacksonville Jaguars 19, Philadelphia Eagles 17

Eagles

Elijah Moore, WR

Stats: Played 12 offensive snaps without recording a reception in a 19-17 loss to the Jaguars in London.

Cincinnati Bengals 31, Miami Dolphins 24

Bengals

Cedric Johnson, DE

Stats: Played 15 defensive snaps without recording a tackle in a 31-24 win over the Dolphins.

New York Jets 17, Cleveland Browns 12

Browns

Sam Williams, DE

Stats: Played 21 defensive snaps, recording four solo tackles, including two tackles for loss, in a 17-12 loss to the Jets.

Pittsburgh Steelers 34, Indianapolis Colts 22

Steelers

DK Metcalf, WR

Stats: Finished with three catches for 12 yards and added one rushing attempt for 11 yards in a 34-22 win over the Colts. Played 55 offensive snaps.

Colts

Tahj Chambers, LB

Stats: Was active for the loss to Pittsburgh but did not play a defensive snap.

Kapena Gushiken, S

Stats: Was active for the 34-22 loss to Pittsburgh but did not play a defensive snap.

Laquon Treadwell, WR

Stats: Played 57 offensive snaps, finishing with two catches for 34 yards on eight targets in a loss to the Steelers.

New England Patriots 45, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Patriots

Ben Brown, OL

Stats: Made his second consecutive start at right guard in a 45-17 win over the Raiders.

Raiders

JJ Pegues, DT

Stats: Inactive.

Detroit Lions 45, Arizona Cardinals 21

Cardinals

Walter Nolen III, DT

Stats: Played 43 defensive snaps, recording four total tackles in a 45-21 loss to the Lions.

Jayden Williams, OL

Stats: Made his first career NFL start at left tackle, playing all 73 offensive snaps in the loss to Detroit.

Wydett Williams Jr., S

Stats: Played 21 defensive snaps, recording one pass defended in a 45-21 loss to the Lions.

Denver Broncos 23, Los Angeles Chargers 17

Broncos

Evan Engram, TE

Stats: Played 30 offensive snaps, finishing with four catches for a team-high 55 yards in a 23-17 win over the Chargers.

D.J. Jones, DT

Stats: Played 29 defensive snaps, recording four total tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in the win over Los Angeles.

Chargers

Tre Harris, WR

Stats: Played 30 offensive snaps, finishing with two catches for 16 yards before leaving the game with a hamstring injury in a 23-17 loss to Denver.

Deane Leonard, CB

Stats: Played 34 defensive snaps, recording five total tackles, including three solo tackles, in the loss to the Broncos.

San Francisco 49ers 32, Seattle Seahawks 29

49ers

Jordan Watkins, WR

Stats: Played 22 offensive snaps without recording a reception in a 32-29 win over the Seahawks.

Seahawks

AJ Finley, S

Stats: Did not play. Was signed to Seattle’s practice squad Oct. 7 after being waived from the active roster.

Baltimore Ravens 30, Atlanta Falcons 23 (OT)

Ravens

Tavius Robinson, OLB

Stats: Played 48 defensive snaps, recording six total tackles, including three solo tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, one pass defended and one forced fumble in a 30-23 overtime win over the Falcons.

Falcons

Jared Ivey, LB

Stats: Played 18 defensive snaps, recording three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit in a 30-23 overtime loss to Baltimore.

Buffalo Bills 37, Los Angeles Rams 34 (OT)

Bills

Dawson Knox, TE

Stats: Finished with one catch for six yards on three targets in a 37-34 overtime win over the Rams.

Week 5 bye teams

Diego Pounds, OL, Kansas City Chiefs

Princely Umanmielen, LB, Carolina Panthers

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

A.J. Brown | WR | New England Patriots

Chance Campbell | LB | Philadelphia Eagles

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants



De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad