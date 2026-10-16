Ole Miss soccer unable to end conference skid against Missouri

Missouri walked into Ole Miss Soccer Stadium with one SEC win all season and left with another, handing the Rebels a 3-0 loss that extended Ole Miss’ conference skid and dropped the team to 0-7 in league play.

At this point, the frustrating part for Ole Miss is that the formula keeps looking familiar.

The Rebels were competitive early. They generated chances, matched Missouri’s energy and spent much of the first half looking like a team capable of finally breaking through for its first SEC result. Ole Miss held a 6-5 shot advantage in the opening 45 minutes and forced Missouri goalkeeper Riley Wilkerson into action more than once.

But growing pains have a way of showing up in the moments that matter most.

Missouri capitalized on one of its opportunities in the 28th minute when Emily Derucki found the back of the net, giving the Tigers a 1-0 lead. Ole Miss had opportunities to answer before halftime, including a shot on goal from Isabelle Wright in the 44th minute, but couldn’t find an equalizer before the break.

That inability to turn promising stretches into goals has been a recurring theme throughout SEC play.

The match remained within reach entering the second half, but Missouri quickly put it away with two goals in a five-minute span. Brianna Buels scored in the 62nd minute before Lana Adams added another in the 67th, turning a competitive one-goal match into a 3-0 deficit almost instantly.

Just like that, another chance at snapping the conference slide was gone.

The final statistics painted a picture of how the night unfolded. Missouri finished with a 15-10 advantage in shots, held a 6-3 edge in shots on goal and earned all seven corner kicks. Ole Miss created opportunities, but the Tigers consistently controlled the more dangerous moments.

That’s what makes this stretch so difficult for the Rebels. The effort is there. The opportunities are there. For stretches, the performance is there.

The results, however, still aren’t.

And until Ole Miss learns how to capitalize on its chances and avoid the stretches where matches unravel so quickly, the growing pains are likely to continue. Sunday’s home matchup against Oklahoma offers another opportunity to take that next step.

For a young team searching for confidence in SEC play, that step can’t come soon enough.