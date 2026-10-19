Ole Miss soccer officially eliminated from SEC tournament after Oklahoma defeat

Ole Miss’ hopes of reaching the SEC Soccer Tournament officially came to an end Sunday afternoon.

The Rebels suffered a 6-1 loss to Oklahoma in their home finale at Ole Miss Soccer Stadium, mathematically eliminating them from postseason conference tournament contention with two regular-season matches still remaining.

Ole Miss (7-9 overall, 0-8 SEC) sits in last place in the Southeastern Conference standings with zero points, having lost all eight of its conference matches.

Only the top 12 of the SEC’s 16 soccer programs qualify for the conference tournament, which begins Nov. 8 in Pensacola, Florida. LSU and Florida currently occupy the final qualifying positions with eight points apiece.

Even if the Rebels win their remaining two matches against Kentucky and Texas A&M, they can accumulate no more than six conference points, leaving them unable to catch either team.

Entering Sunday’s match, Ole Miss still had a mathematical path to qualification. Three consecutive victories would have given the Rebels nine points, potentially enough to climb into the tournament field.

Instead, a lopsided defeat to Oklahoma officially closed that door.

And it didn’t take long for the Sooners to put the Rebels in trouble.

Oklahoma took control almost immediately, scoring on a penalty kick less than seven minutes into the match before adding two more goals before the 22-minute mark.

Suddenly, Ole Miss was facing a 3-0 deficit before the match had much of a chance to settle in.

The Rebels continued pushing forward, generating six first-half shots, but none found the back of the net. Maizy Kluksdal, Evie Ewing, Isabella Pontieri, Bella Leonard and Alena Watts all created opportunities as Ole Miss attempted to claw its way back into the match.

Any hopes of a second-half comeback disappeared almost immediately.

Oklahoma scored three times during the opening six minutes of the second half, turning a difficult afternoon into a runaway victory. Kayla Keefer scored twice during that stretch to complete her hat trick as the Sooners built a commanding 6-0 advantage.

Ole Miss finally broke through in the 55th minute when Kluksdal scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Peyton Dyess, providing one bright moment in an otherwise frustrating afternoon.

The final numbers illustrated just how one-sided the match became.

Despite controlling 53% of possession, Ole Miss was outshot 16-8, while Oklahoma held an overwhelming 11-1 advantage in shots on goal.

Possession wasn’t necessarily the problem. Turning that possession into dangerous scoring opportunities was.

Kluksdal and Watts led the Rebels with two shots apiece, while Kluksdal accounted for Ole Miss’ lone shot on target. Goalkeeper Taylor Prigge played all 90 minutes and recorded five saves.

The loss was Ole Miss’ eighth consecutive defeat, a remarkable downturn for a team that opened the season with seven victories in its first eight matches before conference play began.

It also marked the Rebels’ final home appearance of the season, ending their Oxford schedule on a disappointing note.

Now Ole Miss has just two opportunities remaining to salvage something from an otherwise disastrous SEC campaign.

The Rebels travel to Kentucky on Friday before concluding the regular season at Texas A&M on Nov. 1.

A conference tournament appearance is completely off the table now, but the more immediate goal is avoiding a second-straight season without any conference wins.