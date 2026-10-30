Can Ole Miss’ defense capitalize on Auburn’s SEC-worst sacks allowed?

If Ole Miss is looking for an opportunity to pad its sack totals, Saturday’s game against Auburn might be about as good as it gets.

The Tigers have allowed 30 sacks through seven games, the most in the SEC. That’s an average of 4.3 per game, and the problem has been particularly noticeable against conference opponents.

Florida sacked Auburn quarterback Byrum Brown seven times in September. Georgia got to him five times two weeks ago. LSU followed with another seven sacks last Saturday.

That’s 19 sacks in three games.

For an Ole Miss defense that’s beginning to figure out how to get more consistent pressure on opposing quarterbacks, those numbers have to look pretty inviting.

The Rebels have recorded 13 sacks this season, including seven over their last three games. It’s not a particularly impressive season total, but their recent performances suggest things are moving in the right direction.

Blake Purchase has been at the center of that improvement.

The Oregon transfer leads Ole Miss with 4.5 sacks and eight tackles for loss. He recorded two sacks against Vanderbilt, including a strip sack that Suntarine Perkins recovered for a touchdown.

Purchase created another defensive touchdown against Texas last weekend, sacking Arch Manning and forcing a fumble that Kam Franklin recovered in the end zone.

And he hasn’t been the only one contributing.

Will Echoles and Luke Ferrelli each recorded a sack against Missouri, while Franklin added one against Texas.

Now comes an opportunity to face an offensive line that has struggled considerably more than most of the Rebels’ previous opponents.

But there’s a pretty significant catch.

Getting sacks against Auburn doesn’t necessarily mean beating Auburn.

Georgia learned that lesson the hard way.

The Bulldogs sacked Brown five times and still lost 27-24. Despite losing 17 yards on those sacks, Brown finished with 115 net rushing yards and a touchdown on 26 carries.

Florida also recorded seven sacks, but Auburn still managed to score 39 points in a 44-39 loss.

LSU was considerably more successful at making its pressure matter.

The Tigers recorded seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss last weekend, holding Auburn to just 67 rushing yards in a 38-17 victory. Brown finished with only 21 net rushing yards.

That’s the kind of performance Ole Miss would love to replicate.

And it’s also where things get complicated.

Brown isn’t simply a quarterback who struggles behind a vulnerable offensive line. He’s Auburn’s leading rusher with 479 yards and six touchdowns, and he’s capable of creating problems even when a defense successfully pressures him.

An aggressive pass rush can produce sacks, but it can also create opportunities for Brown to escape the pocket and turn a potential defensive stop into a significant rushing gain.

That’s particularly concerning for an Ole Miss defense that ranks last in the SEC in rushing yards allowed.

The Rebels can’t afford to get so focused on reaching Brown that they forget about keeping him contained.

And even if they do manage to rack up sacks, the Georgia game demonstrates that Auburn can survive negative plays when Brown is productive on the ground and the Tigers capitalize on their other opportunities.

Still, the matchup presents one of the better opportunities Ole Miss has had to generate consistent pressure this season.

If Ole Miss can take advantage of those weaknesses while preventing Brown from escaping for big gains, Saturday could turn into a very long afternoon for Auburn’s offense.

But as Georgia discovered, getting Brown on the ground is only part of the job.