Ole Miss has survived slow starts all season, but Georgia may be different

Ole Miss’ offense isn’t like most cars nowadays that once started are ready to go full speed. It’s more like older cars that need time warm up before moving.

For most of this season, that hasn’t been a major problem. The Rebels are averaging more than 37 points per game and have demonstrated an ability to score in bunches.

But No. 2 Georgia may not be so forgiving considering it operates like most modern cars.

The Bulldogs have dominated the first quarter of their games this season. Through eight games, they’ve outscored opponents 94-14 in the opening 15 minutes. That’s an 80-point advantage before the second quarter even begins and the second quarter hasn’t offered much of a difference with halftime scoring margin ballooning to 202-57.

Only two teams have managed a first-quarter touchdown against Georgia this season: Vanderbilt and Auburn.

Even Alabama, which entered its game against the Bulldogs averaging nearly 50 points per game, couldn’t find the end zone in the opening quarter.

It’s not just a matter of Georgia’s defense shutting down opposing offenses, either.

The Bulldogs have completed 54 of 62 first-quarter passes this season, an incredible 87.1% completion rate. Those passes have produced 666 yards, six touchdowns and zero interceptions.

That could be a major problem for Ole Miss on Saturday.

The Rebels have scored just 41 first-quarter points through eight games. They’ve been held scoreless in the opening quarter against Louisville, Florida and Auburn.

Against Texas, Ole Miss managed only a field goal in the first quarter and trailed 24-3 at halftime.

Last Saturday against Auburn, Ole Miss didn’t score in the first quarter but still managed to win 45-15.

Granted, Ole Miss ended that quarter against the Tigers in the midst of a 17-play, 89-yard touchdown drive. But still, slow starts have been the norm for Ole Miss this season.

Most of the time, the Rebels have managed to bounce back from their slow starts. Again, they’re averaging nearly 40 points per game and rallied from a 24-3 deficit against Texas to tie the game in the second half.

The biggest difference this week for the Rebels is that Georgia fields arguably the best defense it has or will face this season.

Georgia is allowing just 14.9 points per game and has one of the nation’s best rushing defenses. Falling behind by multiple touchdowns could force Trinidad Chambliss and the Rebels to become increasingly one-dimensional against an exceptionally talented defense.

Of course, even that has an exception.

Auburn was down 14-0 early in its game against the Bulldogs and rallied to win 27-24 on a last-second field goal.

That should provide some encouragement for Ole Miss should it find itself in another slow start. Especially considering how much offensive production the Rebels have generated in the second half of games.

But the Rebels would rather not have to pull off another comeback nor do they have to be leading Georgia after 15 minutes Saturday night.

They just can’t afford to spend the other 45 minutes digging themselves out of a hole.