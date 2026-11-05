Ole Miss guard Jaida Civil is congratulated by teammates during the Rebels' season-opening win against Alcorn State. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss guard Jaida Civil is congratulated by teammates during the Rebels' season-opening win against Alcorn State. | Ole Miss Athletics

How to watch No. 19 Ole Miss women’s basketball Thursday night

BY Taylor Hodges

In the early games of a college basketball season, the final score usually isn’t the most important takeaway.

As long as the favorite isn’t finding itself in a fourth-quarter dogfight, these early season matchups are more about growth than style points.

That was a point Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin emphasized after Monday’s season-opening win over Alcorn State. Asked about her team’s maturity and chemistry, McPhee-McCuin said those things develop through playing games, studying film and learning from mistakes.

“I think as our team gets out there and plays together and develops their chemistry, they’ll start to really buy into their roles and really buy into the way we want to play,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I think they have an idea of it, but you kind of have to just let them get out there, make mistakes, learn from them and watch the film. As the games go on, I expect them to be better.”

Monday provided the first chance for Ole Miss’ revamped roster to start that process. Thursday’s matchup against North Alabama offers another. While the Rebels will enter as the clear favorite, the bigger objective is continuing to build chemistry, define roles and gain game reps before the competition gets tougher later this month.

Here’s how to watch Thursday night’s game between Ole Miss and North Alabama.

The Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama enters the season with plenty of new faces and a new conference home after finishing 17-14 a year ago and falling in the second round of the ASUN Tournament.

The Lions will be led by first-year coach Anna Nimz, who takes over after spending the previous six seasons at Northwestern State. She’s inheriting a roster that looks much different from the one that ended last season.

North Alabama returns just three players from last year’s team, including sophomore guard Greta Ramon. Ramon appeared in all 31 games during the 2025-26 season and averaged 2.1 points per game.

To help reshape the roster, Nimz brought in 12 newcomers, including nine transfers and three freshmen.

The Lions also enter a new league this season. After seven years in the ASUN, North Alabama will compete in the newly formed United Athletic Conference, which was previously known as the Western Athletic Conference.

How to watch: North Alabama at No. 19 Ole Miss

Ole Miss Leaders

  • Points: Jaida Civil, 17
  • Rebounds: Jade Tillman, 11
  • Assists: Jaida Civil, 5
  • Steals: Jaida Civil, 4
  • Blocks: Doneelah Washington, 7

North Alabama Leaders

  • Points: Venla Ulander/Brynn Lusby, 6
  • Rebounds: Brynn Lusby/Emma Deste/Marckalia Celestine, 5
  • Assists: Greta Ramon, 3
  • Steals: Brynn Lisby, 3
  • Blocks: Emma Deste, 2

Ole Miss Projected Starters

  • #15 Jaida Civil, G
  • #22 Doneelah Washington, F
  • #25 Rachael Okokoh, C
  • #30 Jada Richard, G
  • #55 Talaysia Cooper, G

North Alabama Projected Starters

  • #0 Amy Kurkowski, F
  • #1 Emma D’este, C
  • #3 Venla Ulander, F/C
  • #8 Greta Ramon, G
  • #15 Mária Štefancova, G

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17MissouriW 31-3
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasL, 34-27
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnW 45-14
Sat, Nov 7vs Georgia6:00 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 14@ Oklahoma2-30-3:30 PM
Sat, Nov 21vs Wofford11:00 AM
SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM
ABC

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