How to watch No. 19 Ole Miss women’s basketball Thursday night

In the early games of a college basketball season, the final score usually isn’t the most important takeaway.

As long as the favorite isn’t finding itself in a fourth-quarter dogfight, these early season matchups are more about growth than style points.

That was a point Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin emphasized after Monday’s season-opening win over Alcorn State. Asked about her team’s maturity and chemistry, McPhee-McCuin said those things develop through playing games, studying film and learning from mistakes.

“I think as our team gets out there and plays together and develops their chemistry, they’ll start to really buy into their roles and really buy into the way we want to play,” McPhee-McCuin said. “I think they have an idea of it, but you kind of have to just let them get out there, make mistakes, learn from them and watch the film. As the games go on, I expect them to be better.”

Monday provided the first chance for Ole Miss’ revamped roster to start that process. Thursday’s matchup against North Alabama offers another. While the Rebels will enter as the clear favorite, the bigger objective is continuing to build chemistry, define roles and gain game reps before the competition gets tougher later this month.

Here’s how to watch Thursday night’s game between Ole Miss and North Alabama.

The Opponent: North Alabama

North Alabama enters the season with plenty of new faces and a new conference home after finishing 17-14 a year ago and falling in the second round of the ASUN Tournament.

The Lions will be led by first-year coach Anna Nimz, who takes over after spending the previous six seasons at Northwestern State. She’s inheriting a roster that looks much different from the one that ended last season.

North Alabama returns just three players from last year’s team, including sophomore guard Greta Ramon. Ramon appeared in all 31 games during the 2025-26 season and averaged 2.1 points per game.

To help reshape the roster, Nimz brought in 12 newcomers, including nine transfers and three freshmen.

The Lions also enter a new league this season. After seven years in the ASUN, North Alabama will compete in the newly formed United Athletic Conference, which was previously known as the Western Athletic Conference.

How to watch: North Alabama at No. 19 Ole Miss

Pack the Pavilion 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/6fRxWaaDKA — Ole Miss Women's BB (@OleMissWBB) November 5, 2026

Ole Miss Leaders

Points: Jaida Civil, 17

Rebounds: Jade Tillman, 11

Assists: Jaida Civil, 5

Steals: Jaida Civil, 4

Blocks: Doneelah Washington, 7

North Alabama Leaders

Points: Venla Ulander/Brynn Lusby, 6

Rebounds: Brynn Lusby/Emma Deste/Marckalia Celestine, 5

Assists: Greta Ramon, 3

Steals: Brynn Lisby, 3

Blocks: Emma Deste, 2

Ole Miss Projected Starters

#15 Jaida Civil, G

#22 Doneelah Washington, F

#25 Rachael Okokoh, C

#30 Jada Richard, G

#55 Talaysia Cooper, G

North Alabama Projected Starters