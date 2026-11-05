Rebels in the NFL Week 9: When to watch former Ole Miss football players

Every NFL weekend is another chance for Ole Miss fans to keep tabs on some familiar faces.

Week 9 features former Rebels scattered across the league, from veterans like D.K. Metcalf, Evan Engram and Dawson Knox to a growing group of rookies still carving out their roles.

A handful of former Ole Miss standouts will square off against each other this weekend, while others continue building on strong starts to the season.

Here’s a complete look at where every former Rebel on an active NFL roster will be playing in Week 9, along with their season statistics entering the week.

Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars at Baltimore Ravens | 7:15 p.m. | Prime

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Season stats: Two total tackles (one solo) in one game.

Sunday

Cincinnati Bengals at Atlanta Falcons | 8:30 a.m. | NFL Network

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack in seven games.

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts | Noon | Fox

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Season stats: Three receptions for 30 yards and no touchdowns.

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Season stats: Seven total tackles (five solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Season stats: 16 receptions for 215 yards and no touchdowns.

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs | Noon | CBS

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins | Noon | Fox

N/a

Cleveland Browns at New Orleans Saints | Noon | CBS

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Season stats: 23 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and one pass defended.

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles | Noon | Fox

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Season stats: Three receptions for 20 yards and no touchdowns.

Los Angles Rams at Washington Commanders | Noon | Fox

N/a

Denver Broncos at Carolina Panthers | Noon | CBS

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Season stats: 13 receptions for 136 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Season stats: 16 total tackles (six solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Season stats: 16 total tackles (12 solo), three sacks and four tackles for loss.

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Chargers | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Season stats: 18 receptions for 256 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | Fox

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Season stats: Six games played, including three starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Season stats: Nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Las Vegas Raiders at San Francisco 49ers | 3:25 p.m. | Fox

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in three games.

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Season stats: Six receptions for 138 yards and no touchdowns.

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks | 3:25 p.m. | Fox

Cardinals

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Season stats: Eight games played, including four starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Season stats: 14 total tackles (four solo) and one sack.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Chicago Bears | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

N/a

Monday

Buffalo Bills at Minnesota Vikings | 7:15 p.m. | ABC/ESPN

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Season stats: Nine receptions for 42 yards and one touchdown

Bye Week

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Season stats: 33 receptions for 378 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad