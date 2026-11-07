Ole Miss football gets mixed injury news before facing No. 2 Georgia

Ole Miss received some good news on its Friday night injury report before Saturday’s game against Georgia. Unfortunately, the biggest question facing the Rebels’ defense remains unanswered.

Linebacker Keaton Thomas, the team’s leading tackler, was upgraded from questionable to probable Friday night. That’s a significant development considering how important Thomas has been to the Rebels’ defense this season.

But defensive end Kam Franklin remains questionable, and his availability won’t be determined until closer to kickoff.

Ole Miss fans better hope that’s just a precautionary designation and Franklin will be on the field Saturday night. Because if there’s one opponent the Rebels can’t afford to face without one of their best defensive linemen, it’s Georgia.

The Bulldogs have one of the best offensive lines in the SEC and a running game capable of making even good defenses look bad. Franklin is exactly the type of defender Ole Miss needs to disrupt that combination.

Through eight games, Franklin has recorded 25 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks. Those numbers don’t necessarily jump off the page, but his importance to the defense goes beyond his individual statistics.

Franklin brings physicality and the ability to disrupt plays at the line of scrimmage. Against an offensive line as talented as Georgia’s, simply occupying blockers isn’t enough. Ole Miss needs defenders who can beat blocks, get into the backfield and prevent running plays from developing.

And that’s what makes his uncertain status so concerning.

Georgia enters Saturday averaging approximately 200 rushing yards per game. The Bulldogs have multiple running backs capable of producing explosive plays, and their offensive line consistently creates opportunities for them.

Ole Miss knows what happens when a talented opponent gets its running game going. Florida rushed for more than 300 yards against the Rebels earlier this season, while Texas also found success on the ground in another Ole Miss loss.

The Rebels can’t afford a repeat against Georgia.

Having Franklin available would make that challenge easier. Having to replace him against one of the nation’s most physical offensive fronts would make it considerably harder.

Thomas’ upgrade is certainly encouraging. He has been one of Ole Miss’ most reliable defenders, and having him available to make tackles behind the defensive line will be important against Georgia’s rushing attack.

But linebackers can only do so much when opposing offensive linemen consistently reach the second level.

That’s why Franklin’s status matters so much. Ole Miss needs its defensive front to create enough disruption to keep Georgia from controlling the game on the ground.

There’s still a chance Franklin will be cleared to play, and Ole Miss fans will be hoping his questionable designation turns out to be nothing more than an unnecessary concern.

Because the Rebels need their best defenders on the field Saturday night. They especially need Franklin.

Georgia

Out

ILB #13 AJ Kruah

OLB #17 Amaris Williams

S #23 Tyriq Green

DL #99 Joseph Jonah-Ajonye

Questionable

TE #10 Elyiss Williams

Probable

WR #2 Thomas Blackshear

RB #5 Chauncey Bowens

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #57 Carius Curne

WR #81 Samari Reed

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

Probable