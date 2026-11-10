Ole Miss lands second in-state commitment for 2029 recruiting class

🦈 — Pete Golding (@CoachGolding) November 10, 2026

The 2027 recruiting class hasn’t even signed on the dotted lines yet, but Ole Miss is apparently already thinking about 2029.

With less than a month remaining before the early signing period for the 2027 class, the Rebels have landed their second commitment in less than a week from a player who won’t graduate high school for another two-plus years.

Clinton High School sophomore Matthew Fletcher announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Tuesday, joining fellow 2029 prospect Jordan Husband of Forrest County Agricultural High School in Brooklyn, Mississippi.

And while it’s a little strange to be talking about players who won’t arrive on a college campus until 2029, there’s a reason Ole Miss is getting an early start.

| COMMITTED | Matthew Fletcher (@M_Fletcher9), the class of 2029 wide receiver from Clinton High School (Clinton, MS), has committed to the Ole Miss Rebels. 🦈 pic.twitter.com/zfNWJTaPDQ — NPGPX Design (@NathanPurvis) November 10, 2026

Fletcher is already one of the more intriguing young prospects in Mississippi.

At 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds, he has the kind of size college coaches love in a receiver. He’s also athletic enough to play multiple positions for Clinton, where he’s accumulated 476 all-purpose yards this season.

Ole Miss is recruiting him as a wide receiver, and he’s already received more than a dozen scholarship offers, including ones from LSU, Florida and Florida State.

That’s a pretty impressive list for someone who still has two full high school football seasons remaining.

And that’s where these early commitments become interesting.

On one hand, it’s encouraging for Ole Miss to get commitments from two Mississippi prospects this early in the recruiting process. Keeping the state’s top players home has always been important for the Rebels.

On the other hand, we’re talking about high school sophomores.

A lot can change between now and 2029. Other schools will continue recruiting them, and anyone who has followed college football recruiting knows that verbal commitments aren’t always permanent.

For now, Ole Miss has convinced two promising in-state prospects that Oxford is where they want to play college football.

That’s a good start.

But getting a commitment from a sophomore is one thing. Keeping that commitment for another two years is an entirely different challenge.

Ole Miss Football Recruiting Classes

2027 Recruiting Class

DL Mitchell Turner, Louisville (MS)

DL Ben’Jarvius Shumaker, Choctaw County (MS)

OT Antonio Berry, Tupelo (MS)

QB Keegan Croucher, Baylor (TN)

WR Alvin Mosley, Almeta Crawford (TX)

TE Rahzario Edwards, Grant Union (CA)

IOL Antonio Keefer, Southwind (TN)

LB Jeremiah Culpepper, Troup County (GA)

WR Miguel Whitley, St. Augustine (LA)

CB Taelyn Mayo, Lewisville (TX)

EDGE Keysan Taylor, Guilford (IL)

EDGE Antwan Jackson, White Station (TN)

DL Jamarkus Pittman, MASE (TN)

S Darrell Mattison, Morgan Park (IL)

EDGE Marvin Nguetsop, St. Thomas More (NRW, Germany)

EDGE Juelz Batiste, Edna Karr (LA)

LB David Parson, Douglas County (GA)

TE Colton Johnson, Upperman (TN)

EDGE Elijah Cox, Westlake (GA)

ATH Tra’Von Hall, Central (AL)

CB Mason Moore, Central (LA)

IOL Ford Wade, Oxford (MS)

QB Crews Jenkins, Brentwood Academy (TN)

2028 Recruiting Class

S Giovanni Tuggle, Winder-Barrow (Ga.)

DL Antavion Allen, Hattiesburg (Miss.)

S Braylen Bedford, Brentwood Academy (Tenn.)

WR Latedrick Mallard, McComb (Miss.)

2029 Recruiting Class