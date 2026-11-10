Rebels in the NFL: Week 9 stats and performances from former Ole Miss stars

Some weeks are about gaudy stat lines. Others are about steady production and a few breakout moments.

Week 9 leaned toward the latter for former Ole Miss players around the NFL, with Jordan Watkins turning in the biggest performance of the weekend after hauling in four catches for 86 yards and a touchdown for San Francisco.

Elsewhere, veterans like D.J. Jones, Evan Engram and Dawson Knox continued to contribute, while several former Rebels worked their way onto the stat sheet on both sides of the ball as the NFL season rolled into November.

Rebels in the NFL

Jacksonville Jaguars 33, Baltimore Ravens 10

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Last week: Two total tackles (both solo).

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo) in two games.

Cincinnati Bengals 34, Atlanta Falcons 17

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Last week: Did not play. Released by the Falcons on Nov. 2.

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack in seven games.

Dallas Cowboys 27, Indianapolis Colts 23

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Last week: One reception for 23 yards.

Season stats: Four receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns.

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Last week: Played but did not record a tackle.

Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Last week: Three total tackles (two solo).

Season stats: 10 total tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Last week: No receptions.

Season stats: 16 receptions for 215 yards and no touchdowns.

Kansas City Chiefs 35, New York Jets 12

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Last week: Did not play.

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Detroit Lions 19, Miami Dolphins 9

N/a

New Orleans Saints 23, Cleveland Browns 22

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Last week: One total tackle (assisted) and one pass defended.

Season stats: 24 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defended.

New York Giants 19, Philadelphia Eagles 11

Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Last week: One reception for minus-3 yards.

Season stats: Four receptions for 17 yards and no touchdowns.

Los Angles Rams 20, Washington Commanders 13

N/a

Denver Broncos 26, Carolina Panthers 21

Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Last week: Four receptions for 33 yards.

Season stats: 17 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Last week: Four total tackles (one solo).

Season stats: 20 total tackles (seven solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Last week: One solo tackle, one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit.

Season stats: 17 total tackles (13 solo), three sacks and five tackles for loss.

Houston Texans 44, Los Angeles Chargers 22

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Last week: Three receptions for six yards.

Season stats: 21 receptions for 262 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Last week: Inactive.

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Green Bay Packers 45, New England Patriots 27

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Last week: Played and started at left guard.

Season stats: Seven games played, including four starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Last week: Inactive due to ankle and knee injuries.

Season stats: Nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

San Francisco 49ers 38, Las Vegas Raiders 17

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Last week: Played but did not record a tackle.

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in four games.

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Last week: Four receptions for 86 yards and one touchdown.

Season stats: 10 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks 17, Arizona Cardinals 3

Cardinals

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Last week: Inactive due to a knee injury.

Season stats: Eight games played, including four starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Last week: Six total tackles (two solo).

Season stats: 20 total tackles (six solo) and one sack.

Chicago Bears 27, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 24

N/a

Buffalo Bills 23, Minnesota Vikings 6

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Last week: Four receptions for 37 yards.

Season stats: 13 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Bye Week

Tennessee Titans

Pittsburgh Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Season stats: 33 receptions for 378 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad