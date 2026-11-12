With Kewan Lacy reportedly out for the season, it’s Shekai Mills-Knight’s time to shine

Ole Miss fans had hoped to see Kewan Lacy end the season in a New York City ballroom.

Instead, it looks like they’ll see him end it in the trainer’s room.

On3’s Pete Nakos, citing unnamed sources, is reporting that Lacy “is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season due to injury.”

There had been a growing buzz online about Lacy’s status the rest of the season. OM Spirit’s Ben Garrett wrote earlier this week the preseason All-American running back might’ve played his last down for Ole Miss.

If this latest report is accurate, then it’ll confirm all of the rumors and speculation. Lacy will end this season with five touchdowns and 388 yards. He’s been out of action since the Rebels’ loss to Texas, missing the last two games against Auburn and Georgia.

Lacy has dealt with injuries all season. He missed most of the second half of the season opener against Louisville, left the LSU game early with a different shoulder injury than the one suffered against Texas and missed other stretches of time as a precautionary measure.

He will be eligible for the NFL Draft, where ESPN’s Jordan Reid has Lacy rated as the second-best running back prospect. Or he could return to college for another season.

While NIL has changed the equation, the smart move would be to go pro. Why risk more injuries while in college? Lacy may not be a first round pick next April, but he’d certainly be selected by the end of the third round.

But that’s his decision to make. We’ll have to wait and see what he decides to do.

For now, Ole Miss’ attention is being paid to this week’s game at Oklahoma.

And assuming the reporting about Lacy is accurate, the Rebels are going to need someone else to become a dependable running threat.

That makes Saturday another important opportunity for Shekai Mills-Knight.

The sophomore has been getting more involved in the offense as the season progresses, and it’s becoming increasingly clear why the coaching staff was so excited about his potential.

Mills-Knight is a powerful runner who frequently requires multiple defenders to bring him down. He’s averaging five yards per carry and has scored three touchdowns this season.

Against Auburn, he rushed for a career-high 71 yards on 16 carries. He was also one of the few bright spots against Georgia, carrying the ball 13 times for 52 yards and scoring the Rebels’ only touchdown.

Those aren’t exactly Lacy-like numbers, but they’re encouraging for a player getting his first meaningful opportunities against SEC defenses.

And with three regular-season games remaining, Mills-Knight has an opportunity to establish himself as a major part of the Rebels’ backfield moving forward.