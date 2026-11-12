Rebels in the NFL: Where to watch former Ole Miss players in NFL Week 10

Former Rebels are scattered across the NFL schedule once again in Week 10, with prime-time matchups, division rivalries and plenty of opportunities for Ole Miss alumni to make an impact.

From D.K. Metcalf under the Sunday night lights to rising rookies looking to build momentum in the second half of the season, here’s where every former Rebel will be suiting up this week across the league.

Thursday

Washington Commanders at New York Giants | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video

N/a

Sunday

New England Patriots at Detroit Lions | 8:30 a.m. | Fox

Patriots

#77 Ben Brown, OL

Season stats: Seven games played, including four starts.

#1 A.J. Brown, WR

Season stats: Nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games.

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons | Noon | CBS

Chiefs

#61 Diego Pounds, OL

Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.

Falcons

#51 Jared Ivey, LB

Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack in seven games.

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns | Noon | Fox

Browns

#54 Sam Williams, DE

Season stats: 24 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defended.

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers | Noon | Fox

N/a

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans | Noon | Fox

Jaguars

#36 Jaylon Jones, CB

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo) in two games.

Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts | Noon | CBS

Colts

#44 Tahj Chambers, LB

Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.

#34 Kapena Gushiken, S

Season stats: 10 total tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended.

#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR

Season stats: 16 receptions for 215 yards and no touchdowns.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints | Noon | Fox

Panthers

#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB

Season stats: 17 total tackles (13 solo), three sacks and five tackles for loss

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets | Noon | CBS

Bills

#88 Dawson Knox, TE

Season stats: 13 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Raiders

#92 JJ Pegues, DT

Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in four games.

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals | 3:05 p.m. | CBS

Cardinals

#66 Jayden Williams, OL

Season stats: Eight games played, including four starts.

#97 Walter Nolen III, DT

Season stats: 20 total tackles (six solo) and one sack.

San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys | 3:25 p.m. | Fox

49ers

#17 Jordan Watkins, WR

Season stats: 10 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboys

#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR

Season stats: Four receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals | 7:20 p.m. | NBC

Steelers

#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR

Season stats: 33 receptions for 378 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.

Monday

Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN

Chargers

#9 Tre Harris, WR

Season stats: 21 receptions for 262 yards and no touchdowns.

#33 Deane Leonard, CB

Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.

Bye Weeks

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

#1 Evan Engram, TE

Season stats: 17 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.

#93 D.J. Jones, DT

Season stats: 20 total tackles (seven solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.

Philadelphia Eagles

#19 Elijah Moore, WR

Season stats: Four receptions for 17 yards and no touchdowns.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Injured Reserve

Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders

Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants

Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens

De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers

Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders

Practice Squad