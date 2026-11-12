Rebels in the NFL: Where to watch former Ole Miss players in NFL Week 10

Former Rebels are scattered across the NFL schedule once again in Week 10, with prime-time matchups, division rivalries and plenty of opportunities for Ole Miss alumni to make an impact.
From D.K. Metcalf under the Sunday night lights to rising rookies looking to build momentum in the second half of the season, here’s where every former Rebel will be suiting up this week across the league.
Thursday
Washington Commanders at New York Giants | 7:15 p.m. | Prime Video
- N/a
Sunday
New England Patriots at Detroit Lions | 8:30 a.m. | Fox
Patriots
#77 Ben Brown, OL
- Season stats: Seven games played, including four starts.
#1 A.J. Brown, WR
- Season stats: Nine receptions for 101 yards and no touchdowns in three games.
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons | Noon | CBS
Chiefs
#61 Diego Pounds, OL
- Season stats: Has not appeared in a regular-season game.
Falcons
#51 Jared Ivey, LB
- Season stats: Eight total tackles and one sack in seven games.
Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns | Noon | Fox
Browns
#54 Sam Williams, DE
- Season stats: 24 total tackles (11 solo), one sack, five tackles for loss and two passes defended.
Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers | Noon | Fox
- N/a
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans | Noon | Fox
Jaguars
#36 Jaylon Jones, CB
- Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo) in two games.
Miami Dolphins at Indianapolis Colts | Noon | CBS
Colts
#44 Tahj Chambers, LB
- Season stats: Two total tackles (both solo), with most of his playing time coming on special teams.
#34 Kapena Gushiken, S
- Season stats: 10 total tackles (seven solo) and one pass defended.
#13 Laquon Treadwell, WR
- Season stats: 16 receptions for 215 yards and no touchdowns.
Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints | Noon | Fox
Panthers
#3 Princely Umanmielen, LB
- Season stats: 17 total tackles (13 solo), three sacks and five tackles for loss
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets | Noon | CBS
Bills
#88 Dawson Knox, TE
- Season stats: 13 receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.
Seattle Seahawks at Las Vegas Raiders | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Raiders
#92 JJ Pegues, DT
- Season stats: Four total tackles (three solo), one forced fumble and no sacks in four games.
Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals | 3:05 p.m. | CBS
Cardinals
#66 Jayden Williams, OL
- Season stats: Eight games played, including four starts.
#97 Walter Nolen III, DT
- Season stats: 20 total tackles (six solo) and one sack.
San Francisco 49ers at Dallas Cowboys | 3:25 p.m. | Fox
49ers
#17 Jordan Watkins, WR
- Season stats: 10 receptions for 224 yards and one touchdown.
Cowboys
#18 Jonathan Mingo, WR
- Season stats: Four receptions for 53 yards and no touchdowns.
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Steelers
#4 D.K. Metcalf, WR
- Season stats: 33 receptions for 378 yards and one receiving touchdown. Also has one rush for 11 yards.
Monday
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
Chargers
#9 Tre Harris, WR
- Season stats: 21 receptions for 262 yards and no touchdowns.
#33 Deane Leonard, CB
- Season stats: Nine total tackles (five solo), no sacks and no interceptions.
Bye Weeks
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
#1 Evan Engram, TE
- Season stats: 17 receptions for 169 yards and one touchdown.
#93 D.J. Jones, DT
- Season stats: 20 total tackles (seven solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one pass defended.
Philadelphia Eagles
#19 Elijah Moore, WR
- Season stats: Four receptions for 17 yards and no touchdowns.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Injured Reserve
- Trey Amos | CB | Washington Commanders
- Jaxson Dart | QB | New York Giants
- Tavius Robinson | OLB | Baltimore Ravens
- De’Zhaun Stribling | WR | San Francisco 49ers
- Laremy Tunsil | OT | Washington Commanders
Practice Squad
- Ulyesses Bentley IV | RB | New Orleans Saints
- AJ Finley | S | Seattle Seahawks
- Trey Washington | S | Indianapolis Colts
- Harrison Wallace III | WR | Arizona Cardinals
- Antwane Wells JR. | WR | Atlanta Falcons
- Kenny Yeboah | TE | Arizona Cardinals