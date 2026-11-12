Pete Golding discusses Tommy Kinsler IV, Troy Everett roles against Oklahoma

Ole Miss had been pretty good at protecting Trinidad Chambliss this season until Georgia came to Oxford.

The Rebels allowed five sacks in last Saturday’s 42-7 loss, matching the number of sacks they had surrendered in their previous eight games combined.

That’s not a particularly encouraging development heading into Saturday’s game at Oklahoma, who features of the SEC’s best pass rushes.

Neither is the fact that starting right guard Patrick Kutas won’t be available.

The Sooners have recorded 26 sacks through nine games, averaging nearly three per game. They’ve recorded at least one sack in every game this season, including six against New Mexico, four against Mississippi State and three against Florida last weekend.

Ole Miss has allowed just 11 sacks all season, the third-fewest in the SEC. Now the Rebels are having to shuffle their offensive line at perhaps the worst possible time.

Kutas suffered a lower-body injury against Georgia and is one of 11 Ole Miss players listed as out for Saturday’s game.

Head coach Pete Golding said during Reb Talk Live appearance on Wednesday that the Rebels plan to move Tommy Kinsler IV from tackle to guard while continuing to use Troy Everett at both guard and center.

Kinsler, a 6-foot-6, 355-pound transfer from Miami, began the season as Ole Miss’ starting right tackle before an injury opened the door for Connor Howes.

Golding believes moving Kinsler inside could give the Rebels something they’ve been missing lately.

“Bigger body to have, create a little more movement at the point of attack and I think helping the run game,” Golding said.

That’s an important part of this equation, too.

Ole Miss managed just 66 rushing yards against Georgia, averaging 2.1 yards per carry. The Rebels have struggled to consistently run the football without Kewan Lacy, and losing Kutas only makes that problem more complicated.

Getting more production from the running game would take some pressure off Chambliss, who has been asked to carry much of the offense this season.

But Kinsler isn’t Ole Miss’ only option.

Everett replaced Kutas against Georgia, and Golding was pleased with what he saw from the Oklahoma transfer.

“I thought he came in and played his butt off,” Golding said. “Not an overly big kid, but he’s got position flexibility.”

That versatility could be important Saturday, particularly if the Rebels need to make additional adjustments.

Kinsler’s move inside might help Ole Miss establish a running game. Everett has already demonstrated he can contribute when called upon.

But both will be part of an offensive line facing a defense that has made getting after quarterbacks a priority.

And with Ole Miss’ College Football Playoff hopes hanging by a thread, the Rebels can’t afford another afternoon of Chambliss running for his life.