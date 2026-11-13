Ole Miss injury report got shorter in one place and more concerning in another

No. 19 Ole Miss’ side of the Student-Athlete Availability Report got cleaned up in Thursday night’s update.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and wide receiver Deuce Alexander were removed from the report. Both were listed as probable in the initial report Wednesday.

Their availability for Saturday was never in much doubt. The same can’t be said for the three Rebels listed as questionable, including one new addition.

Running back Makhi Frazier was added to the report Thursday, joining defensive end Kam Franklin and safety Sharif Denson under the questionable designation.

Frazier’s addition is particularly concerning considering the Rebels are already without star running back Kewan Lacy, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Without Lacy, Frazier and Shekai Mills-Knight have been responsible for much of the workload in the Rebels’ backfield. If Frazier can’t play Saturday, Mills-Knight could be asked to take on an even larger role against the Sooners.

Ole Miss is also dealing with significant injuries elsewhere on the roster.

Starting right guard Patrick Kutas and linebacker Keaton Thomas are among the 11 Rebels ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Franklin and Denson, meanwhile, remain uncertain after appearing on both availability reports this week.

The next update is scheduled for Friday night, with final designations coming before Saturday’s kickoff in Norman.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Out

RB #5 Kewan Lacy

LB #11 Keaton Thomas

WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup

S #14 Edwin Joseph

LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.

WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.

LB #30 JaMichael Garrett

S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.

S #46 Nascar McCoy

OL #57 Carius Curne

OL #75 Patrick Kutas

Doubtful

S #19 MJ Preston

Questionable

DE #5 Kam Franklin

S #7 Sharif Denson

RB #25 Makhi Frazier

Probable

WR #1 Deuce Alexander

QB #6 Trinidad Chambliss

DT #52 Will Echoles

Oklahoma

Out

LB #7 Taylor Heim

DB #9 Dakoda Fields

WR #11 Trell Harris

TE #22 Trynae Washington

OL #72 Fred Hinton

Doubtful

OL #70 Ryan Fodje

Questionable