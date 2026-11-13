Ole Miss running back Makhi Frazier breaks loose for a big run against Missouri. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss running back Makhi Frazier breaks loose for a big run against Missouri. | Ole Miss Athletics

Ole Miss injury report got shorter in one place and more concerning in another

BY Taylor Hodges

No. 19 Ole Miss’ side of the Student-Athlete Availability Report got cleaned up in Thursday night’s update.

Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and wide receiver Deuce Alexander were removed from the report. Both were listed as probable in the initial report Wednesday.

Their availability for Saturday was never in much doubt. The same can’t be said for the three Rebels listed as questionable, including one new addition.

Running back Makhi Frazier was added to the report Thursday, joining defensive end Kam Franklin and safety Sharif Denson under the questionable designation.

Frazier’s addition is particularly concerning considering the Rebels are already without star running back Kewan Lacy, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury.

Without Lacy, Frazier and Shekai Mills-Knight have been responsible for much of the workload in the Rebels’ backfield. If Frazier can’t play Saturday, Mills-Knight could be asked to take on an even larger role against the Sooners.

Ole Miss is also dealing with significant injuries elsewhere on the roster.

Starting right guard Patrick Kutas and linebacker Keaton Thomas are among the 11 Rebels ruled out for Saturday’s game.

Franklin and Denson, meanwhile, remain uncertain after appearing on both availability reports this week.

The next update is scheduled for Friday night, with final designations coming before Saturday’s kickoff in Norman.

Student-Athlete Availability Report

Ole Miss

Out

  • RB #5 Kewan Lacy
  • LB #11 Keaton Thomas
  • WR #12 Izaiah Hartrup
  • S #14 Edwin Joseph
  • LB #26 Ant Davis Jr.
  • WR #27 Kervin Johnson Jr.
  • LB #30 JaMichael Garrett
  • S #39 Gerald Lacy Jr.
  • S #46 Nascar McCoy
  • OL #57 Carius Curne
  • OL #75 Patrick Kutas

Doubtful

  • S #19 MJ Preston

Questionable

  • DE #5 Kam Franklin
  • S #7 Sharif Denson
  • RB #25 Makhi Frazier

Probable

  • WR #1 Deuce Alexander
  • QB #6 Trinidad Chambliss
  • DT #52 Will Echoles

Oklahoma

Out

  • LB #7 Taylor Heim
  • DB #9 Dakoda Fields
  • WR #11 Trell Harris
  • TE #22 Trynae Washington
  • OL #72 Fred Hinton

Doubtful

  • OL #70 Ryan Fodje

Questionable

  • RB #6 Tory Blaylock
  • LB #18 Cole Sullivan
  • LB #47 James Nesta
  • OL #60 Caleb Nitta
  • DL #94 Kenny Ozowalu

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17MissouriW 31-3
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasL, 34-27
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnW 45-14
Sat, Nov 7vs Georgia6:00 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 14@ Oklahoma2-30-3:30 PM
Sat, Nov 21vs Wofford11:00 AM
SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM
ABC

HOTTYTODDY.COM HEADLINES