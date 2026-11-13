Ole Miss vs. Oklahoma: Why Sooners’ 26 sacks may be misleading

Oklahoma has one of the SEC’s most productive pass rushes and that’s not particularly encouraging for Ole Miss considering what happened last week.

The Rebels allowed five sacks against a blitz-heavy Georgia last weekend. Not having starting right guard Patrick Kutas or running back Kewan Lacy won’t make protecting Trinidad Chambliss any easier.

But a closer look at Oklahoma’s sack numbers suggests the Sooners might not be quite as intimidating as they appear.

The Sooners have recorded 26 sacks through nine games, averaging nearly three per game. That’s the sixth-most in the SEC and they’ve recorded at least one sack in every game.

Those are impressive numbers, but here’s something worth considering.

More than half of those sacks came against just three opponents: UTEP, New Mexico and Mississippi State. None of whom are known for their amazing offensive lines.

Oklahoma recorded four sacks against UTEP in its season opener, six against New Mexico and another four against Mississippi State without Kamario Taylor.

That’s 14 of its 26 sacks, or nearly 54%, in just three games.

Now compare that to what happened against Georgia, Texas and South Carolina.

The Sooners managed just one sack against Georgia, two against Texas and one against South Carolina.

Four sacks in three games. That’s an average of 1.3 per game, less than half Oklahoma’s season average.

And there’s a reason those particular opponents are worth examining. They actually have decent offensive lines.

Georgia has allowed just 10 sacks all season, tied for the second-fewest in the SEC. South Carolina has surrendered 18, the fourth-fewest in the conference.

Both have demonstrated an ability to keep opposing defenders away from their quarterbacks.

Texas hasn’t been nearly as effective in pass protection, allowing 27 sacks this season. That’s the third-most in the SEC.

But the Longhorns have a talented offense capable of challenging defenses in other ways, and Oklahoma still only managed two sacks against Arch Manning.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State has allowed 31 sacks this season, the second-most in the SEC. Oklahoma took advantage of that weakness with four sacks in its 23-15 victory.

None of this means Oklahoma doesn’t have a good defensive front. The Sooners have some talented pass rushers and have consistently generated negative plays. It also has the benefit of seeing what Georgia did last week and can try to replicate that this weekend.

But there’s a difference between having a productive pass rush and one that consistently overwhelms quality opponents.

The numbers suggest Oklahoma has been much better at the former than the latter.

That’s an important distinction for Ole Miss.

Before Georgia came to Oxford last weekend, the Rebels had allowed just five sacks in eight games. They were among the SEC’s best teams at protecting their quarterback.

Then Georgia matched that total in one night.

Now the Rebels are trying to bounce back with a banged-up offensive line.

If the Rebels protect Chambliss the way they did in their first eight games, Oklahoma’s pass rush might not be the nightmare its numbers suggest.

If they play like they did against Georgia, it might not matter how inflated those numbers are.