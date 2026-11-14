Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss gives on field interview after a 41-9 win over Charlotte. | Ole Miss Athletics
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss gives on field interview after a 41-9 win over Charlotte. | Ole Miss Athletics

SEC Network to broadcast Ole Miss at Oklahoma on Sunday

BY Taylor Hodges

While both sides argue about fairness and what should’ve been done, there’s an important factor being overlooked.

Television.

Due to the FAA ground stoppage, Ole Miss wasn’t able to get to Oklahoma in time for Saturday’s scheduled 3:15 p.m. kickoff. That left the SEC with a difficult decision, including whether a late Saturday night kickoff was feasible or whether the game needed to be pushed to Sunday.

We know what the SEC decided and the game is now scheduled for noon Sunday on SEC Network. But television considerations could have played a significant role.

The game was originally scheduled to air on SEC Network, which already had No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Moving Ole Miss-Oklahoma to Saturday night would have created another problem for the SEC and ESPN: Where would the game be televised?

One possibility would have been moving one of the games to SEC Network+, taking it off a traditional television channel and making it available exclusively through streaming.

That’s not an insignificant distinction.

Traditional television generally reaches a larger audience than a streaming-only broadcast. That matters to advertisers, television executives and a conference with billions of dollars tied to its media rights agreement.

From a programming standpoint, moving Ole Miss-Oklahoma to Sunday potentially eliminated one scheduling conflict.

Of course, putting a college football game up against a full slate of NFL games isn’t exactly ideal for attracting a large audience, either.

And that’s assuming television was even a major consideration in the SEC’s decision. We don’t know that for certain.

Like so many decisions made over the last 24 hours, there wasn’t a perfect, win-win solution. Every option had consequences, and every decision was bound to be scrutinized by a legion of logistical experts online.

The point is that there were more factors involved in rescheduling Ole Miss-Oklahoma than simply deciding which team or fan base would be inconvenienced the least.

And television is one factor that shouldn’t be overlooked.

2026 Rebels Football

Sun, Sept. 6vs Louisville, NashvilleW 41-38
Sat, Sep 12vs CharlotteW 41-9
Sat, Sep 19LSUW 32-24
Sat, Sep 26@ FloridaL, 52-28
Sat, Oct 10@ VanderbiltW 52-17
Sat, Oct 17MissouriW 31-3
Sat, Oct 24@ TexasL, 34-27
Sat, Oct 31vs AuburnW 45-14
Sat, Nov 7vs Georgia6:00 PM
ABC
Sat, Nov 14@ Oklahoma2-30-3:30 PM
Sat, Nov 21vs Wofford11:00 AM
SEC Network+
Sat, Nov 27vs Mississippi State11:00 AM
ABC

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