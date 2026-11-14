SEC Network to broadcast Ole Miss at Oklahoma on Sunday

While both sides argue about fairness and what should’ve been done, there’s an important factor being overlooked.

Television.

Due to the FAA ground stoppage, Ole Miss wasn’t able to get to Oklahoma in time for Saturday’s scheduled 3:15 p.m. kickoff. That left the SEC with a difficult decision, including whether a late Saturday night kickoff was feasible or whether the game needed to be pushed to Sunday.

We know what the SEC decided and the game is now scheduled for noon Sunday on SEC Network. But television considerations could have played a significant role.

GAME TIME & NETWORK ADJUSTMENTS: Following Friday’s FAA ground stop, Ole Miss at Oklahoma has moved to Sunday, affecting the following: 🏈 @OleMissFB at @OU_Football – Sun., 1 pm ET, @SECNetwork ⚽ SEC Championship: @TexasSoccer vs. @GamecockWSoccer – now 4:30 pm ET,… pic.twitter.com/GRBMvYdPGu — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) November 14, 2026

The game was originally scheduled to air on SEC Network, which already had No. 17 South Carolina at Arkansas scheduled for 6:45 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Moving Ole Miss-Oklahoma to Saturday night would have created another problem for the SEC and ESPN: Where would the game be televised?

One possibility would have been moving one of the games to SEC Network+, taking it off a traditional television channel and making it available exclusively through streaming.

That’s not an insignificant distinction.

Traditional television generally reaches a larger audience than a streaming-only broadcast. That matters to advertisers, television executives and a conference with billions of dollars tied to its media rights agreement.

From a programming standpoint, moving Ole Miss-Oklahoma to Sunday potentially eliminated one scheduling conflict.

Of course, putting a college football game up against a full slate of NFL games isn’t exactly ideal for attracting a large audience, either.

And that’s assuming television was even a major consideration in the SEC’s decision. We don’t know that for certain.

Like so many decisions made over the last 24 hours, there wasn’t a perfect, win-win solution. Every option had consequences, and every decision was bound to be scrutinized by a legion of logistical experts online.

The point is that there were more factors involved in rescheduling Ole Miss-Oklahoma than simply deciding which team or fan base would be inconvenienced the least.

And television is one factor that shouldn’t be overlooked.