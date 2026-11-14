LSU transfers claim undue pressure in Ole Miss contract dispute

Ole Miss has already had one unexpected scheduling change this weekend, with its football game against Oklahoma pushed back to Sunday.

Now, two former Rebels are trying to make a change of their own, although theirs involves a courtroom rather than a football field.

According to NOLA.com’s Jon Blau, LSU edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen and offensive lineman Devin Harper are arguing they signed their 2026 revenue-sharing agreements with Ole Miss under “undue pressure” from the Rebels’ coaching staff.

Both players are also requesting that their lawsuits be moved out of Lafayette County, where Ole Miss filed its lawsuits against them in late July.

Ole Miss is seeking a combined $950,000 in buyout money from the former Rebels, including $550,000 from Umanmielen and $400,000 from Harper, plus legal fees.

The two players signed revenue-sharing agreements with Ole Miss in January before entering the transfer portal and following former Rebels coach Lane Kiffin to LSU.

According to Blau, attorney Grafton E. Bragg filed petitions requesting a change of venue because of alleged prejudice against his clients in Lafayette County.

“Princewill cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial in Lafayette County, Mississippi,” Umanmielen’s petition states.

Bragg also argues the buyout provisions in the players’ contracts are unenforceable because neither player received any money under the agreements.

The attorney claims the amounts Ole Miss is seeking “bear no reasonable relationship to any actual harm that Ole Miss may have sustained.”

The filings include 15 defenses against the university’s claims, including allegations of duress, undue influence and constitutional limits on damages.

Another defense argues that “Ole Miss has unclean hands and is entitled to no relief.”

Umanmielen’s filing also raises questions about whether he was legally capable of entering the agreement because of his age when it was signed.

“Given Princewill’s age and the nature of the alleged agreement, Princewill may have lacked the legal capacity to contract and affirmatively pleads that defense,” the filing states.

Umanmielen turned 21 approximately one month after transferring to LSU.

The defensive standout was served papers in the lawsuit during the week of LSU’s Sept. 19 game at Ole Miss.

He currently leads the Tigers with 8.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss.

The latest filings add another chapter to an ongoing legal battle over whether Ole Miss can enforce the buyout provisions in its revenue-sharing agreements after players transfer to another school.

For now, the two former Rebels are fighting both the university’s financial claims and the location where those claims will be decided.