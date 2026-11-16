For 20 minutes Sunday afternoon, Ole Miss looked like a team ready for its first big test of the season.

The Rebels were dominant defensively, controlled the glass and had little trouble building a comfortable lead against Louisiana Tech.

Then came the second half.

Ole Miss still cruised to a 69-53 victory over the Lady Techsters to improve to 4-0, but the final 20 minutes were a reminder that this team remains a work in progress. And with a trip to Ohio State coming Wednesday, there isn’t much time to address those issues.

“I don’t take wins for granted, so I was grateful for the win,” Ole Miss coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin said afterward. “We had to prep as if this was us playing an SEC opponent, and so I thought we started off really intentional.”

Ole Miss held Louisiana Tech to just 18 first-half points and took a 40-18 lead into the locker room. The Rebels blocked eight shots in those first 20 minutes while the Lady Techsters made just seven field goals.

It was about as dominant a defensive performance as McPhee-McCuin could have hoped for. But the Rebels couldn’t sustain it.

Louisiana Tech actually outscored Ole Miss 35-29 in the second half, including 19-13 in the fourth quarter. The Lady Techsters never seriously threatened to win the game, but they exposed something McPhee-McCuin has been talking about since the season began.

Her team is still learning how to play a complete game.

“We hit our goals in the first half, and then human nature kicked in, and we started to become complacent with the game because my team felt like we already had it won,” she said. “That’s something that we have to work on.”

And that’s probably the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s victory.

Against Louisiana Tech, a 22-point halftime lead provided enough cushion to survive a lackluster second half. Against Ohio State or the SEC opponents waiting down the road, that same approach could be costly.

There were plenty of positives, though, and they’re worth recognizing.

Perhaps the most encouraging was the performance of Desrae Kyles, who finished with six points, a career-high 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.

Seven of those rebounds came on the offensive glass, just one fewer than Louisiana Tech managed as an entire team.

Kyles’ performance was exactly what McPhee-McCuin wanted to see from the 6-foot-5 center, who worked through an injury heading into the season.

“Des has worked really hard in the offseason on her body, which has allowed her to move better, feel better and perform like she performed today,” McPhee-McCuin said. “She really needed a game like this, so I was happy for her.”

Talaysia Cooper led Ole Miss with 13 points, four steals and three blocks. Rachael Okokoh added eight points on perfect 4-of-4 shooting, while Jada Richard contributed nine points, six rebounds and five assists.

As a team, the Rebels outrebounded Louisiana Tech 45-25, including a 20-8 advantage on the offensive glass. They also forced 24 turnovers and blocked nine shots.

Those are impressive numbers, regardless of the opponent.

But there’s a difference between having the talent to dominate stretches of games and developing the discipline to do it consistently.

That’s where McPhee-McCuin wants to see improvement, particularly with communication and maintaining focus when things are going well.

And Wednesday’s trip to Ohio State should provide a much better measuring stick.