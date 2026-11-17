When Charlie Foster transferred from Mississippi State to Ole Miss over the summer, the Rebels knew they were getting a left-handed pitcher with plenty of potential.

What they may not have expected was just how much better he could become in a few months.

Foster, who spent his first two college seasons in Starkville, has been one of the most impressive players on the mound for Ole Miss during fall practices. His fastball has reached 99 mph, and he’s developed a slider that sits between 88 and 91 mph.

Those are impressive numbers for any pitcher, especially a left-hander. But they’re not what has Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco most excited about Foster’s development.

“Velocity matters, but it’s only part of the equation,” Bianco said Monday. “Certainly, it’s the one that everybody sees because it’s on the scoreboard and all of that.”

What Bianco likes even more is Foster’s improved command.

During fall practices, Foster struck out more than 20 hitters while walking only about two, according to Bianco. That’s a remarkable improvement for a pitcher who struggled with control at times during his two seasons at Mississippi State.

Last season, Foster appeared in 15 games for the Bulldogs, including nine starts. He finished with a 6.69 ERA, striking out 37 batters and walking 22 in 36⅓ innings.

There were flashes of what he could become, including a strong start against Ole Miss in Oxford, but he struggled to find consistency and eventually lost his spot in Mississippi State’s starting rotation.

Now he’s back in Oxford, this time wearing an Ole Miss uniform, and the early returns have been encouraging.

“I think it would be hard to argue that anybody pitched better than he did this fall,” Bianco said. “We had a lot of guys who pitched well, but he made some adjustments over the summer and certainly since he’s been here with Joel, mechanically.”

That would be Ole Miss pitching coach Joel Mangrum, who apparently made quite an impression on Foster before the pitcher even arrived on campus.

“Obviously, coming from the other side, it was a little weird at first,” Foster said. “But I fell in love with Coach Mangrum on the phone in the transfer portal. I knew this was the place I needed to be.”

The two immediately developed a plan for Foster’s improvement.

Part of that involved getting stronger. Foster said he pitched at approximately 210 pounds last season but is now around 225. Mechanical adjustments under Mangrum have also contributed to his increased velocity.

But perhaps the most important change has been his approach to attacking hitters.

“I think it was just my mentality of trying to throw everything over the center cut of the plate and let everything move that way,” Foster said. “That really changed my mentality of how I went about attacking hitters. It kept me in the zone a lot longer.”

That’s significant because throwing 99 mph doesn’t do much good when hitters can simply watch four pitches miss the strike zone.

Foster has always possessed the ability to miss bats. What Ole Miss needed was for him to do it more consistently while limiting free passes.

If his fall performance is any indication, that plan is working.

Of course, there’s an important distinction between dominating hitters during fall practices and doing it against SEC competition in the spring. Foster still has plenty to prove, and Ole Miss has plenty of decisions to make about its pitching staff.

The Rebels are replacing two first-round draft picks from last season’s weekend rotation. That creates opportunities for pitchers like Foster to earn significant roles.

Bianco hasn’t determined exactly where everyone will fit, but he certainly likes what he’s seen from his new left-hander.

And there’s something interesting about the possibility of a former Mississippi State pitcher becoming one of Ole Miss’ most valuable arms next season.

The rivalry connection will get plenty of attention, and so will the 99 mph fastball.

But if Foster continues throwing strikes the way he did this fall, Ole Miss fans might have something much more important to talk about when February arrives.