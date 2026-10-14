Ole Miss baseball announces complete 2027 schedule

Ole Miss has finalized its 2027 baseball schedule, with the Rebels opening the season at home against Maryland on Feb. 19. The opening month also includes a pair of midweek games against North Dakota State and a weekend series against Minnesota.
The Rebels will then head to Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series from March 5-7, where they’ll face Penn State, Dallas Baptist and UCLA at Globe Life Field.
SEC play begins March 19-21 with Arkansas visiting Oxford, followed by a road trip to Vanderbilt the next weekend. Ole Miss opens April with its annual rivalry series against Mississippi State in Starkville from April 2-4.
2027 Ole Miss baseball schedule
Regular Season
- Feb. 19: vs. Maryland
- Feb. 20: vs. Maryland
- Feb. 21: vs. Maryland
- Feb. 23: vs. North Dakota State
- Feb. 24: vs. North Dakota State
- Feb. 26: vs. Minnesota
- Feb. 27: vs. Minnesota
- Feb. 28: vs. Minnesota
- March 2: vs. Arkansas State
Amegy Bank College Baseball Series
- March 5: vs. Penn State (Arlington, Texas)
- March 6: vs. Dallas Baptist (Arlington, Texas)
- March 7: vs. UCLA (Arlington, Texas)
Regular Season (cont.)
- March 8: at Tarleton State
- March 10: vs. North Alabama
- March 12: vs. Columbia
- March 13: vs. Columbia
- March 14: vs. Columbia
- March 16: vs. Memphis
- March 19: vs. Arkansas
- March 20: vs. Arkansas
- March 21: vs. Arkansas
- March 23: vs. Mississippi Valley State
- March 25: at Vanderbilt
- March 26: at Vanderbilt
- March 27: at Vanderbilt
- March 30: at Memphis
- April 2: at Mississippi State
- April 3: at Mississippi State
- April 4: at Mississippi State
- April 6: vs. Southern Miss
- April 9: vs. South Carolina
- April 10: vs. South Carolina
- April 11: vs. South Carolina
- April 14: at Southern Miss
- April 16: at LSU
- April 17: at LSU
- April 18: at LSU
- April 20: vs. Little Rock
- April 23: vs. Alabama
- April 24: vs. Alabama
- April 25: vs. Alabama
- April 27: vs. Mississippi State (Pearl, Miss.)
- April 30: vs. Missouri
- May 1: vs. Missouri
- May 2: vs. Missouri
- May 7: at Auburn
- May 8: at Auburn
- May 9: at Auburn
- May 11: vs. New Orleans
- May 14: vs. Oklahoma
- May 15: vs. Oklahoma
- May 16: vs. Oklahoma
- May 18: vs. UT Martin
- May 20: at Texas A&M
- May 21: at Texas A&M
- May 22: at Texas A&M
Postseason
- May 25-30: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)
- June 4-7: NCAA Regionals
- June 11-14: NCAA Super Regionals
- June 18-28: College World Series (Omaha, Neb.)