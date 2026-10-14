Ole Miss baseball announces complete 2027 schedule

Ole Miss has finalized its 2027 baseball schedule, with the Rebels opening the season at home against Maryland on Feb. 19. The opening month also includes a pair of midweek games against North Dakota State and a weekend series against Minnesota.

The Rebels will then head to Arlington, Texas, for the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series from March 5-7, where they’ll face Penn State, Dallas Baptist and UCLA at Globe Life Field.

SEC play begins March 19-21 with Arkansas visiting Oxford, followed by a road trip to Vanderbilt the next weekend. Ole Miss opens April with its annual rivalry series against Mississippi State in Starkville from April 2-4.

Regular Season

Feb. 19: vs. Maryland

Feb. 20: vs. Maryland

Feb. 21: vs. Maryland

Feb. 23: vs. North Dakota State

Feb. 24: vs. North Dakota State

Feb. 26: vs. Minnesota

Feb. 27: vs. Minnesota

Feb. 28: vs. Minnesota

March 2: vs. Arkansas State

Amegy Bank College Baseball Series

March 5: vs. Penn State (Arlington, Texas)

March 6: vs. Dallas Baptist (Arlington, Texas)

March 7: vs. UCLA (Arlington, Texas)

Regular Season (cont.)

March 8: at Tarleton State

March 10: vs. North Alabama

March 12: vs. Columbia

March 13: vs. Columbia

March 14: vs. Columbia

March 16: vs. Memphis

March 19: vs. Arkansas

March 20: vs. Arkansas

March 21: vs. Arkansas

March 23: vs. Mississippi Valley State

March 25: at Vanderbilt

March 26: at Vanderbilt

March 27: at Vanderbilt

March 30: at Memphis

April 2: at Mississippi State

April 3: at Mississippi State

April 4: at Mississippi State

April 6: vs. Southern Miss

April 9: vs. South Carolina

April 10: vs. South Carolina

April 11: vs. South Carolina

April 14: at Southern Miss

April 16: at LSU

April 17: at LSU

April 18: at LSU

April 20: vs. Little Rock

April 23: vs. Alabama

April 24: vs. Alabama

April 25: vs. Alabama

April 27: vs. Mississippi State (Pearl, Miss.)

April 30: vs. Missouri

May 1: vs. Missouri

May 2: vs. Missouri

May 7: at Auburn

May 8: at Auburn

May 9: at Auburn

May 11: vs. New Orleans

May 14: vs. Oklahoma

May 15: vs. Oklahoma

May 16: vs. Oklahoma

May 18: vs. UT Martin

May 20: at Texas A&M

May 21: at Texas A&M

May 22: at Texas A&M

Postseason