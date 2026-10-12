Ole Miss baseball’s transfer class makes strong impression against Samford

Fall baseball is supposed to give you hints.

Not answers, not declarations, just a sense of what might be coming once the real games start.

Ole Miss got plenty of those hints Sunday afternoon during a pair of six‑inning scrimmages against Samford, and most of them pointed toward the same thing.

The newcomers are going to matter. Maybe more than anyone expected a month ago.

The final scores were 9-3 and 5-1, but fall scores are like spring training records. You note them, then you move on.

What you don’t move on from is the way the transfer class reportedly looked.

Ole Miss rebuilt its roster through the portal and landed a group ranked No. 8 nationally. If Sunday was any indication, that ranking wasn’t just a summer talking point.

Start with Trey Hawsey. The Louisiana Tech transfer has been one of the most consistent bats this fall, and he looked the part again with a 3-for-4 day that included two doubles.

He’s a first baseman who hit .315 with 24 home runs over two seasons in Ruston, and he’s already swinging like someone who expects to be in the middle of the order.

Ole Miss needs that kind of presence, especially with so much uncertainty around the returning power bats.

Blake Fields added two solo homers and reached base four times. Caleb Koskie stacked three singles. Jason Fultz drove in a run. Topher Jones homered.

It wasn’t one newcomer having a good day. It was a wave of them. And for a team trying to figure out what its lineup will look like in February, that’s exactly the kind of fall afternoon you want.

It also came at a time when Ole Miss needed some good news.

According to OM Spirit’s Chuck Rounsaville, Sophomore first baseman and outfielder Luke Romine tore his ACL during an intrasquad scrimmage Friday and is expected to miss several months.

It’s a tough blow for a player who brought real power potential and had already shown flashes last spring during the Rebels’ run to the College World Series. Romine scored the winning run in the 14‑inning regional opener against Arizona State, picked up hits in big moments and looked like someone ready to take on a bigger role.

He was in the mix again this fall as Ole Miss sorted through its options, especially with Judd Utermark and Will Furniss practicing but held out of scrimmages while they await full clearance for a final season of eligibility.

Losing Romine means the Rebels have one fewer proven bat available while they wait on two others.

That’s why Sunday mattered.

Not because of the score, but because Ole Miss saw exactly what it needed to see. Hawsey looked like a middle‑order anchor.

Fields looked like a breakout candidate. Koskie, Fultz and Jones all showed they can help.

It’s only October, but fall ball is about direction, and the direction right now points toward a lineup that will lean heavily on players who weren’t here last season.

There’s still a long way to go. Roles will shift. Competition will tighten. Utermark and Furniss will eventually get cleared.

But if you’re trying to figure out what Ole Miss baseball might look like in 2027, Sunday offered a pretty clear hint.

The newcomers aren’t just filling spots. They’re pushing their way into the conversation.

And with the way this fall has already changed the roster picture, that might be the most important development of all.