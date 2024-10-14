Ole Miss Rifle All-American Sets New Milestone: Rebel Roundup

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Ole Miss Athletics, including a new NCAA woman's rifle milestone being set.

Ole Miss Rebel Lea Horvath accomplished something Sunday that no other woman in NCAA rifle history has ever done.

In the sixth-ranked Rebels’ 4723-4717 against No. 9 Murray State, Horvarth scored a perfect 600 score in air rifle for the fourth time in her career becoming the first woman to accomplish the feat. She is now tied with Alaska Fairbanks’ Rylan Kissell for the most by any athlete in the NCAA.

𝓟𝓮𝓻𝓯𝓮𝓬𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓷. Lea fires a 600 for the fourth(!!!!) time in her career 👑 Her aggregate score of 1194 has also tied her own program record! Have a day! pic.twitter.com/GintnAcT7A — Ole Miss Rifle (@OleMissRifle) October 13, 2024

Earlier, she tied her own school record in smallbore with a 594 as the team set the third-best mark in program history with 2358.

The Rebels now set their sights on a dual competition against Navy and Nebraska in Annapolis, Md., next week. Facing Nebraska will serve as the first conference competition in the Patriot Rifle Conference for Ole Miss.

Yesterday’s Ole Miss Results

Women’s Soccer: Ole Miss 2, No. 23 South Carolina 2

Women’s Volleyball: Georgia 3, Ole Miss 1

Rifle: No. 6 Ole Miss 4723, No. 9 Murray State 4717

Women’s Tennis: Mississippi State at ITA Regionals

Today’s Ole Miss Schedule

Women’s Tennis: Ole Miss at ITA Regionals (Auburn, Ala.)

Did You Notice?

KATE SMITH OH MY!🤩 pic.twitter.com/Cz32jF8Uyp — Ole Miss Soccer (@OleMissSoccer) October 13, 2024

Daily Dose Of Archie Manning

“You throw 40 times a game when you’re first starting out, it’s a crash course.”

We’ll Leave You With This