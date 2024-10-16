Rebels Welcome Rising 3-Star Linebacker for Weekend Visit

OXFORD, Miss. — 2025 three-star linebacker Josh Smith is set to take an official visit with Ole Miss.

Smith decommitted from Costal Carolina Sept. 30 shortly after receiving his first recruiting evaluation. The 6-2, 235-pound prospect can play either defensive end or outside linebacker at the next level. He recorded 63 tackles and 15 tackles for loss which helped the Dutch Fort Silver Foxes to a South Carolina 5A State championship.

Since Smith’s conversion to linebacker, his recruiting profile hasn’t updated to reflect in the rankings. Before the switch he ranked as the No. 121 defensive end and No. 29 prospect in South Carolina, according to 247sports.

Since his senior season began, Smith has earned scholarship offers from North Carolina State, Memphis and South Carolina. He visited the Wolfpack Sept. 27 and the Gamecocks Oct. 6 when the Rebels travelled to Columbia.

Although he hasn’t been offered by Ole Miss, Smith likes Pete Golding’s defense and how it utilizes outside linebackers. He plans on taking several more visits before making a decision soon.

“The [Rebels] defense and they way the hybrid edge players are used, it excites me to see they way they play and how successful they can be,” Smith said. “I am still taking visits currently but I will be committing around mid-November.”

Smith describes himself as a physical player with multiple tools to make a difference on the field. He’s recorded over 50 tackles and has been invited to the Shrine of Bowl of the Carolina’s. Ole Miss currently touts the No. 25 recruiting class for the 2025 cycle with its highest rated commitment in Pensacola safety Ladarian Clary.