Ole Miss gets its report card in latest SEC Shorts video

The college football season is officially over and teams are getting their official, and unofficial, report cards.

Ole Miss, despite falling short of making the 12-team playoff, had a great season.

The Rebels won 10 games for the second-straight season and three of the last four seasons, they finished No. 2 in SP+ rankings, beat Georgia and cruised to an easy bowl win against Duke.

It’s a season worthy of an A-grade for Ole Miss and that’s exactly the grade SEC Shorts gave the Rebels in the latest video of the hilarious YouTube series.

In the video, the Rebels got an A+ on offense, an A on defense, a B+ on coaching and another A for recruiting. That’s a grade definitely worthy of making Mississippi State fans listen to a first-grader try and play a recorder.

But are those grades fair?

It’s hard to argue against an A+ grade for the offense. They finished as the No. 2 total offense in the country with 526.5 yards per game and third in scoring with 38.6 points per game.

It’s also hard to argue against the defense’s A grade. The defense did hold No. 3 Georgia to just 10 points, but gave up 20 points at home to Kentucky and 24 against Florida (which were the two losses that kept Ole Miss out of the playoff). The defense’s talent level is worthy of an A+ but results didn’t warrant that.

The A-grade for recruiting is correct considering the high school recruiting class and transfer portal class Ole Miss has built.

A B+ for coaching, though, should give readers and viewers a pause. On the one hand, Ole Miss just had one of its greatest seasons. On the other hand, this team should have achieved much more and that thought makes the B+ grade acceptable.

Losses against Kentucky (at home) and Florida could be blamed on coaching. The Rebels overlooked Kentucky and may have been riding too high after the Georgia game that led to the Florida loss. So, one can at least understand why the coaching grade was the only non-A grade Ole Miss received.

But still, making Mississippi State listen to a terribly recorder player is hilarious and a good prize for the Rebels.