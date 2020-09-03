Ole Miss Men’s Golf Adds Austin Cody as Assistant Coach

Ole Miss men’s golf coach Chris Malloy added Austin Cody to his staff as a new assistant golf coach earlier this week.

Cody joins the Rebels after three years at UAB, where he served last season as the Blazers associate head coach.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Austin to our Ole Miss Golf family,” Malloy said. “He is someone that I have known and admired since I recruited him out of high school when I was at Florida State. There is no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge from his playing experience and his time spent coaching UAB.”

During his time in Birmingham, Cody helped lead the Blazers to new heights. The program cracked the nation’s top 25 in the fall of 2019, reaching its highest ranking since 2013. Under his guidance, three Blazers earned All-Conference USA selections, including two first-team selections.

“I am extremely humbled and excited for the opportunity Coach Malloy has given me to be part of the Ole Miss family,” Cody said. “I am honored to be at such a special place with a great history and some of the best facilities in the country. It has been a dream of mine to compete for championships in the SEC, and I can’t wait to get started.”

In his second year with the Blazers Cody coached them to a pair of tournament titles. Taking down No. 10 Georgia along with 13 other teams, UAB won the Jim Rivers Intercollegiate in Ruston, Louisiana. Starting their spring portion of the season, the Blazers emerged victorious in the 17-team Loyola Intercollegiate (Goodyear, Arizona).

In Cody’s first year, he helped the Blazers finish first in stroke play at the Conference USA Championship and advance to the conference championship match. First-team all-conference honoree R.J. Keur went on to represent the Blazers in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional.

Before beginning his coaching career, Cody was a four-year letterwinner at Duke from 2010-14. A regular in the Blue Devils’ lineup, he picked up 14 career top-20 finishes and put together 22 under-par performances. In 2013, he helped the Blue Devils win the ACC Championship. As a freshman in 2011, he recorded a 5-1-1 match play record in the Callaway Collegiate on his way to the semifinals of the NCAA Championship.

In the classroom, Cody was named a three-time ACC All-Academic team honoree. He graduated from Duke in 2014 with a Bachelor of Arts in sociology and minors in markets and management studies.

Cody had an illustrious prep and junior career. He was a standout at Pinewood Preparatory, where he was named the region player of the year five consecutive seasons and was a seven-time all-state selection. Cody was also Lowcountry Golfer of the Year on four occasions. He amassed 18 tournament titles over the duration of his junior golf career, including two South Carolina Golf Association championships.

