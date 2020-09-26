Meet the Candidates: Deterrian Jones for Homecoming King

Meet Deterrian Jones from Biloxi, Mississippi, the 2020 candidate for Ole Miss Homecoming King.
Jones, a political science major, sat down for an exclusive interview with HottyToddy.com to give readers an inside look at his “Adjust Your Crown” campaign.
“Especially after the events of this summer with George Floyd and Breonna Taylor… I knew that this was the time for me to step up and represent for my community and every ostracized community on campus,” Jones said. “So that’s what ‘adjust your crown’ goes back to… making sure that we all feel seen, and feel heard and represented for all of us.”
Ole Miss students will be able to vote for their favorite candidates beginning at 7 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29.
Video by Alexis Lunsford, IMC student