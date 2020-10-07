Wednesday, October 7, 2020
Arts & EntertainmentFeaturedThings To Do

UM Museum Offers Free Family Activities, Virtual Exhibits

0
189

Although the UM Museum is limited with how many visitors it can allow inside, it still continues to plan and hold many events for the Oxford community. The museum is currently holding “virtual family days” that include free art kits that families can get through contactless pick up outside of the Walton-Young Historic House, located next to the museum.

In addition, the museum has posted free storytime videos, as well as virtual exhibit and gallery tours on its website for the UM community to enjoy.

“Although this pandemic obviously threw a wrench in our programming and our outreach,” said Stacy Bell, Curator of Education for the UM Museum. “Our mission remains the same.”

There are several events planned for the fall, such as the Stark Raving pumpkin carving contest, and two more virtual family days on Thursday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 7.

For the full story, check out the video above.

Video by Halle Novarese, IMC student

Previous articleColumn: Hotty Toddy Hand Crafted
Next articlePurple is Displayed in Support of Domestic Violence Victims in October

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Hurricane Delta May Affect Alabama Game Scheduling

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off...
Read more
Crime Report

Purple is Displayed in Support of Domestic Violence Victims in October

Alyssa Schnugg -
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi is asking people in the LOU community to show their support of prevention and awareness by wearing and displaying the color purple.
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Column: Hotty Toddy Hand Crafted

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Dalton Robinson Contributor hottytoddynews@gmail.com Being a successful business owner and student brings along...
Read more
Soccer

Matt Mott Reflects on Ole Miss Soccer’s Loss to Miss. State

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By John Macon GillespieContributorhottytoddynews@gmail.com Ole Miss soccer fell at home...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Hurricane Delta May Affect Alabama Game Scheduling

Adam Brown -
By Adam BrownSports Editoradam.brown@hottytoddy.com The Ole Miss Rebels and No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide are set to face off...
Read more
Contributors

COLUMN: Not your normal year — Al Smith dinner offered blunt appeals to Catholic voters

Adam Brown -
Editor's Note: The following is a syndicated column and in no way reflects the views or opinions of HottyToddy.com.
Read more
Crime Report

Purple is Displayed in Support of Domestic Violence Victims in October

Alyssa Schnugg -
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the Family Crisis Services of Northwest Mississippi is asking people in the LOU community to show their support of prevention and awareness by wearing and displaying the color purple.
Read more