UM Museum Offers Free Family Activities, Virtual Exhibits

Although the UM Museum is limited with how many visitors it can allow inside, it still continues to plan and hold many events for the Oxford community. The museum is currently holding “virtual family days” that include free art kits that families can get through contactless pick up outside of the Walton-Young Historic House, located next to the museum.

In addition, the museum has posted free storytime videos, as well as virtual exhibit and gallery tours on its website for the UM community to enjoy.

“Although this pandemic obviously threw a wrench in our programming and our outreach,” said Stacy Bell, Curator of Education for the UM Museum. “Our mission remains the same.”

There are several events planned for the fall, such as the Stark Raving pumpkin carving contest, and two more virtual family days on Thursday, Nov. 5, and Saturday, Nov. 7.

For the full story, check out the video above.

Video by Halle Novarese, IMC student