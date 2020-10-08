Ole Miss vs. Alabama Kickoff Changed Due to Weather

The kickoff time for the Alabama at Ole Miss football game has been changed to 6:30 p.m. CT, on Saturday.

The game, which was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m., was pushed back in order to allow time for possible severe weather resulting from Hurricane Delta to pass over Oxford.

“This decision was made with the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, staff and fans as the priority,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “I appreciate the cooperation of the SEC, Alabama and ESPN in changing the start time, and we will be prepared to make any other necessary operational adjustments to ensure a safe gameday environment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those that could be impacted by this storm.”

The game will be televised by ESPN as originally planned with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath on the call. It will mark the 68th all-time meeting between the Rebels (1-1, 1-1 SEC) and No. 2 Crimson Tide (2-0, 2-0 SEC) dating back to 1894.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and all ticket holders, including club and suite holders, must enter through the assigned gate on the stadium map. The sidewalk connecting the south endzone to the west side is not accessible due to renovation, and as a result, gates 30 and 31 will not be available for entry.

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. Full details on the Ole Miss football attendance plan, including guidelines on face coverings, seat locations and other safety measures, are available at olemissgameday.com.

Tickets are available at olemisstix.com.

Staff report