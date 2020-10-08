Thursday, October 8, 2020
FeaturedSportsFootball

Ole Miss vs. Alabama Kickoff Changed Due to Weather

0
735

The kickoff time for the Alabama at Ole Miss football game has been changed to 6:30 p.m. CT, on Saturday.

The game, which was originally scheduled to start at 5 p.m., was pushed back in order to allow time for possible severe weather resulting from Hurricane Delta to pass over Oxford.

“This decision was made with the safety and wellbeing of our student-athletes, staff and fans as the priority,” said Keith Carter, Ole Miss Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics. “I appreciate the cooperation of the SEC, Alabama and ESPN in changing the start time, and we will be prepared to make any other necessary operational adjustments to ensure a safe gameday environment. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those that could be impacted by this storm.”

The game will be televised by ESPN as originally planned with Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Molly McGrath on the call. It will mark the 68th all-time meeting between the Rebels (1-1, 1-1 SEC) and No. 2 Crimson Tide (2-0, 2-0 SEC) dating back to 1894.

Gates will open at 4:30 p.m., and all ticket holders, including club and suite holders, must enter through the assigned gate on the stadium map. The sidewalk connecting the south endzone to the west side is not accessible due to renovation, and as a result, gates 30 and 31 will not be available for entry.

Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m. Full details on the Ole Miss football attendance plan, including guidelines on face coverings, seat locations and other safety measures, are available at olemissgameday.com.

Tickets are available at olemisstix.com.

Staff report

Previous articleOxford Businesses: Where to Get Pampered in a Pandemic
Next articleLafayette County, Three Rivers Offers Seniors Free Medicare Drug Program Planning

RELATED ARTICLES

Arts & Entertainment

MAC Grant to Benefit Oxford Fiber Arts Fest

Alyssa Schnugg -
Yocona International Folk Festival of Oxford has been awarded a $4,300 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission that will be used to hold the upcoming annual Oxford Fiber Arts Festival.
Read more
Headlines

Remnants of Delta Expected to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents may want to secure their outdoor Halloween decorations and get out the goulashes as the remnants of Hurricane Delta is expected to bring about 3 inches of rain over the next couple of days.
Read more
More News

Lafayette County, Three Rivers Offers Seniors Free Medicare Drug Program Planning

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents who are Medicare Part D participants will soon have access to free counseling to help select the best drug plan to meet their individual needs.
Read more
Business

Oxford Businesses: Where to Get Pampered in a Pandemic

Hotty Toddy Intern -
By Kate Abraham, Emma Webb, Olivia Settlemires, Susannah Eidt IMC students hottytoddynews@gmail.com During this extremely unprecedented and unpredictable...
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Arts & Entertainment

MAC Grant to Benefit Oxford Fiber Arts Fest

Alyssa Schnugg -
Yocona International Folk Festival of Oxford has been awarded a $4,300 grant from the Mississippi Arts Commission that will be used to hold the upcoming annual Oxford Fiber Arts Festival.
Read more
Headlines

Remnants of Delta Expected to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents may want to secure their outdoor Halloween decorations and get out the goulashes as the remnants of Hurricane Delta is expected to bring about 3 inches of rain over the next couple of days.
Read more
More News

Lafayette County, Three Rivers Offers Seniors Free Medicare Drug Program Planning

Alyssa Schnugg -
Lafayette County residents who are Medicare Part D participants will soon have access to free counseling to help select the best drug plan to meet their individual needs.
Read more