Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Here Are Some of The Best Fall Activities in Oxford

By Lydia Mayer, Alexis Lunsford, and Anna Rohr
IMC students
The leaves are falling in Oxford, which means autumn is calling! It’s time to pull out your favorite sweater, a homemade pumpkin pie, and gather around for an Ole Miss Football Game. As the fall season comes into full swing, Oxford is preparing plenty of activities for the community. 

Oxford, Mississippi in the fall season. Photo by Lydia Mayer.

To help you get in the spirit of autumn, here is a list of events you can get attend:

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church—located at the intersection of 9th and East Jackson Avenue—has launched its annual pumpkin patch. Grab your go-to posse and select pumpkins with a variety of sizes to help celebrate the coming of fall. The St. Peter’s Pumpkin Patch is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 

St. Peter’s Episcopal Church Pumpkin Patch. Photo by Lydia Mayer. 

“We welcome the community to come experience fall in Oxford with us,” said a worker of the St. Peter’s Pumpkin Patch. “Come pick the best pumpkins, take the cutest pictures, and be surrounded by awesome people.”

Oxford- University United Methodist Church, located on 10th Street. Photo by Lydia Mayer. 

Oxford United Methodist Church provides a pumpkin patch during the month of October. It is open daily from noon to 8 p.m. Entrance is free and pumpkins are priced by size. All of the proceeds go to fund their Oxford Youth Ministry. They provide hayrides and a Hay Maze, weather and equipment permitting. For more information, visit their website.

In the fall season, Wise Family Farm in Pontotoc, MS, opens their farm gate to the public to enjoy the beautiful scenery. The farm offers activities such as a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, wagon rides, group campfires, and many more. Admission is $12 per person. Check out their awesome adventures every Thursday through Sunday. 

University of Mississippi students spending their day at Wise Family Farm. Photo by Meghan Tuttle.

Walk around the grounds of William Faulkner at his former home, also known as Rowan Oak. The beautiful, Greek Revival, home is located on Old Taylor Road. With over 31 acres, it is the perfect place to enjoy nature, peace and quiet, and even a little history lesson. Although Rowan Oak tours and museum are temporarily closed, due to COVID-19, the grounds and Bailey Wood Trails are open daily from dusk to dawn.

Fall time in Oxford, Mississippi is something you don’t want to miss! Get out in the Oxford community and enjoy the beautiful weather! Hotty Toddy!

