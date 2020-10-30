Easy DIY Bloody Brain and Halloween Cupcakes

Video by Lydia Smith and Yasmine Brown, IMC students
Check out the video above for a step by step tutorial from HottyToddy contributors Yasmine and Lydia on how to make some of the spookiest (and tastiest) cupcakes this Halloween.
Video by Lydia Smith and Yasmine Brown, IMC students
Check out the video above for a step by step tutorial from HottyToddy contributors Yasmine and Lydia on how to make some of the spookiest (and tastiest) cupcakes this Halloween.
Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.