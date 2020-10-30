Friday, October 30, 2020
Arts & EntertainmentFeaturedThings To Do

Easy DIY Bloody Brain and Halloween Cupcakes

Video by Lydia Smith and Yasmine Brown, IMC students

Check out the video above for a step by step tutorial from HottyToddy contributors Yasmine and Lydia on how to make some of the spookiest (and tastiest) cupcakes this Halloween.

