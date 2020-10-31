Sunday, November 1, 2020
Arts & EntertainmentFeaturedThings To Do

HottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

0
218

Video by Yasmine Brown and Lydia Mayer, IMC students

Need a last-minute Halloween recipe? Look no further! Check out the video above for a step by step tutorial for easy to make Halloween “Trash” and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies.

Cooking Supplies:
Two Baking Pans

Parchment

Paper

Butter

Cooking oil of your choice

Pot 

Mixing Bowl 


Halloween Trash Ingredients :
Chex Mix 

Peanuts

M&Ms

White Candy Melts or Almond Bark 

Chocolate Chip Spider Cookie Ingredients:

 Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough 

Reeses Cups 

Marshmallows

 Black Icing or Melted Milk Chocolate 


Directions for Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies:

  1. Set oven to 350 degrees.
  2. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  3. Spread butter onto paper to ensure your cookies do not burn or stick to your pan.
  4. Roll or place your cookies on the pan.
  5. Place cookies in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
  6. Take out the oven and immediately place your first Reese’s cup in the center of the cookie.
  7. Let melt and place the second Reese’s cup on top.
  8. Take your marshmallows and create your eyes. Place right in front of Reese’s cup.
  9. Take your black icing or melted chocolate and create eyes and legs.
  10. Enjoy!

Directions for Halloween Trash:

  1. Boil water in a pot on high. Once the water has boiled, turn the temperature on low and place the mixing bowl on top of hot water.
  2. Pour Almond Bark or Candy melts in the bowl until melted completely.
  3. Once your chocolate is melted, pour your Chex Mix, Peanuts, and M&Ms and stir until mixed evenly.
  4. Line your cookie tray with parchment paper. 
  5. Spread a little oil on top of the paper to make sure your Trash does not stick.
  6. Place your contents evenly on your parchment paper and set for 30 minutes to cool.
  7. Break up trash and distribute. 

Previous articleOle Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record
Next articleLane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

RELATED ARTICLES

Football

Lane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss came into the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores red hot on offense as they left the Music...
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss' offense was firing on all cylinders in the 54-21 victory over the...
Read more
Football

HottyToddy Staff Picks: Week Six

Adam Brown -
Welcome to week six of SEC football on this Halloween weekend. A total of six games will be played in the conference....
Read more
Arts & Entertainment

Easy DIY Bloody Brain and Halloween Cupcakes

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/e6DHAIIemAU Video by Lydia Smith and Yasmine Brown, IMC students
Read more
Latest Videos
84,459FansLike
20,500FollowersFollow
14,100FollowersFollow

Hotty Toddy News is the trusted source for news, sports, and more in the LOU community. Follow us (@HottyToddyNews) for the latest coverage.

hottytoddynews@gmail.com

Farley Hall, University MS 38677

Latest articles

Football

Lane Kiffin Speaks on Win Against Vanderbilt

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss came into the game against the Vanderbilt Commodores red hot on offense as they left the Music...
Read more
Arts & Entertainment
00:05:13

HottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

Tori Hosey -
https://youtu.be/fff9LjbYzV4 Video by Yasmine Brown and Lydia Mayer, IMC students
Read more
Football

Ole Miss Defeats Vanderbilt 54-21, Corral Passes Eli Manning’s Completion Record

Adam Brown -
Ole Miss' offense was firing on all cylinders in the 54-21 victory over the...
Read more