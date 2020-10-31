HottyToddy Recipes: Halloween ‘Trash’ and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies

Video by Yasmine Brown and Lydia Mayer, IMC students
Need a last-minute Halloween recipe? Look no further! Check out the video above for a step by step tutorial for easy to make Halloween “Trash” and Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies.
Cooking Supplies:
Two Baking Pans
Parchment
Paper
Butter
Cooking oil of your choice
Pot
Mixing Bowl
Halloween Trash Ingredients :
Chex Mix
Peanuts
M&Ms
White Candy Melts or Almond Bark
Chocolate Chip Spider Cookie Ingredients:
Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Reeses Cups
Marshmallows
Black Icing or Melted Milk Chocolate
Directions for Chocolate Chip Spider Cookies:
- Set oven to 350 degrees.
- Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Spread butter onto paper to ensure your cookies do not burn or stick to your pan.
- Roll or place your cookies on the pan.
- Place cookies in the oven for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown.
- Take out the oven and immediately place your first Reese’s cup in the center of the cookie.
- Let melt and place the second Reese’s cup on top.
- Take your marshmallows and create your eyes. Place right in front of Reese’s cup.
- Take your black icing or melted chocolate and create eyes and legs.
- Enjoy!
Directions for Halloween Trash:
- Boil water in a pot on high. Once the water has boiled, turn the temperature on low and place the mixing bowl on top of hot water.
- Pour Almond Bark or Candy melts in the bowl until melted completely.
- Once your chocolate is melted, pour your Chex Mix, Peanuts, and M&Ms and stir until mixed evenly.
- Line your cookie tray with parchment paper.
- Spread a little oil on top of the paper to make sure your Trash does not stick.
- Place your contents evenly on your parchment paper and set for 30 minutes to cool.
- Break up trash and distribute.