Lafayette Middle, High Schools Will Go Virtual for One Week

By Alyssa Schnugg

News editor

alyssa.schnugg@hottytoddy.com

Due to an increase of COVID-19 cases at Lafayette County secondary schools, all seventh- through 12th-grade students will move to virtual learning.

Lafayette Middle School and High School students will change to a full virtual schedule for the week of Nov. 16-20.

On Monday, the district announced that middle and high school students would be returning to a hybrid schedule starting Tuesday morning due to the COVID-19 pandemic; however, the school administration decided Friday to close the two campuses for a week.

More details and information regarding lunch distribution and paper packet requests will be released this afternoon.

On Thursday, the Oxford School District announced that it was closing the Middle School campus and moving students to online classes until Nov. 30 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the school.

