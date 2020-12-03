Thursday, December 3, 2020
Woman Arrested in Infant’s Death at Oxford Daycare

By Alyssa Schnugg
News editor
Amy Rogers of Grenada was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter Wednesday. Mugshot provided by OPD.

The Oxford Police Department has arrested a Grenada woman in the death of an 8-week-old infant at the Mother Goose Daycare.

Amy Rogers, 23, of Grenada was charged with culpable negligence manslaughter as a result of an investigation that began on Nov. 17 at the daycare located at 415 Galleria Drive in Oxford.

Rogers was arrested on Wednesday on a warrant and taken to the Lafayette County Detention Center where she was booked on a $50,000 bond set by a Justice Court judge.

Rogers worked at the daycare.

OPD said the case was still an ongoing investigation and did not release any additional information Thursday, including how the child died.

After the infant died at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital on Nov. 17, the Mississippi State Department of Health served an emergency suspension/restriction of license to Mother Goose of Oxford Daycare.

The order, signed by State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said “the facility has been determined to constitute a substantial hazard to the health and safety of infants entrusted to and cared for by said facility.”

The facility had to cease and desist providing care or enrollment of infants; however, remains open for older children.

This is a developing story. Check with HottyToddy.com for updates.

